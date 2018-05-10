Special cooking program to be held at Gordon County Extension on May 14

Cooking for a Lifetime Cancer Prevention Cooking School presented by University of Georgia Extension Gordon County and American Cancer Society will be held at Gordon County Extension Office, 1282 SR 53 Spur, SW, Calhoun, GA on Monday, May 14 from 5 - 8 p.m.
Learn about reducing risk of cancer; who should get screened for breast, cervical, and correctional cancer; how to get screened.
Free cookbook, tasty samples, and prizes. Pre-registration required! All who attend will be entered into a drawing for a $25 gift certificate or prize of equal value. To sign up, contact Joan Sutherland 706-629-8685 uge1129@yga.edu.