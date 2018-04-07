Special authors event to be held at local library on Saturday, April 14

On Saturday, April 14, the Calhoun-Gordon County Library will hold a special event, Authors in the Library, from 1 - 3 p.m. at the Library, located at 100 North Park Avenue in downtown Calhoun.
Several local authors will be on hand signing their books. Door prizes include autographed books, Longhorn Steakhouse gift certificates, Children’s museum tickets and more. There will be various giveaways and refreshments.
Scheduled authors include Vickie McEntire, LG. Bridges, Mike Ragland, Jill Davies, D.B. Martin, Janie Dempsey Watts and The Calhoun Area Writers.