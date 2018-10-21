Anna Trantham has been in Girl Scouts ever since kindergarten. Now the Sonoraville High School senior is preparing to complete her final task as one, reaching the pinnacle of her time in scouts with her Gold Award project.
With a lifelong loves for animals and aspirations to be a veterinarian, it was natural for Trantham to draw inspiration for her project from them.
“It’s always kind of been there,” she said.
Since April, she has been working at Calhoun Pet Care in the kennels, after completing her work-based learning for school there.
Trantham got to talking with Dr. Keri Hogan about what she could possibly do for her Gold Award project. The idea for a low-cost spay and neuter clinic was shared, with Hogan and her staff helping a team of volunteers organized by Trantham. She called two clinics, one in Chattanooga and one in Dalton, to find out more about what she would need to do to make it happen, she said.
After developing a project proposal, Trantham had to speak before a review board to have it approved. With the go-ahead, she started sharing promotional and educational flyers to spread the news about the clinic around town.
The clinic will be held Nov. 10 at Calhoun Pet Care, 202 Williams St. However, those wishing to participate must sign up during a registration day on Oct. 30, from 6-6:30 p.m., at Calhoun First United Methodist Church, 205 E. Line St. No walk-ins for the clinic will be allowed.
The cost of the clinic is $25, which must be paid in cash on registration day. The clinic has 15 spots open for sterilization, specifically nine male animals and six female animals.
“You can’t go wrong with spaying and neutering,” Trantham said, encouraging attendance by those with pets who haven’t been sterilized yet.
Trantham said all animals must be no more than 50 pounds and no older than 5 years old. Animals that do not have a rabies tax or certificate will be vaccinated at a cost of $5.
As part of the requirements of her project, Trantham must further refine her project outline after holding the clinic to determine how her idea could be improved and how it could be sustained on a long-term basis, she said. She will have to go back before the board of review before she will achieve that long-awaited Gold Award.
“It feels awesome,” she said of being so close to that final goal of Girl Scouts.
Trantham is looking at attending Auburn University, or perhaps the University of Georgia, after high school, she said.