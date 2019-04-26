Georgia Department of Transportation has awarded a $1.16 million construction contract to Calhoun-based Northwest Georgia Paving Inc. for the milling and resurfacing of South Wall Street.
The contract was one of 29 approved by GDOT for statewide transportation projects totaling $89,369,686. The projects included in the award were advertised on Feb. 22, bids were received on March 22, and contracts were awarded to the lowest qualified bidders on April 5.
The Gordon County project covers 2.25 miles on South Wall Street, extending from south of Erwin Street to North of East Line Street.
The project is expected to be completed by Feb. 28, 2020.
The March awards bring the total statewide construction contracts for Fiscal Year 2019 to $483 million.
Fiscal Year 2019 began July 1, 2018.