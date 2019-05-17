Two South Carolina men were pulled over on Wednesday night, where police discovered weapons and drugs in their car, as well as discovering one of them had violated his probation, reports stated.
According to Calhoun Police Department reports:
Barry Dee Palmer II, 30, of 301 Winding Lane, Seneca, South Carolina, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of firearm during commission of felony, possession of drug-related objects, hands free violation and tag light requirement.
Evan Michael Hood, 38, of 126 Hillside Lane, Seneca, South Carolina, was taken into custody after it was discovered he had an outstanding warrant on an unspecified charge.
On Wednesday around 11 p.m. Calhoun officers pulled over a car after spotting the driver talking on his phone and noticing the car didn’t have a tag light. When approached by the officer, Palmer was fidgeting.
Palmer and Hood, who was a passenger, said they were from South Carolina and headed to a party in a Calhoun neighborhood. After noticing Hood seemed to be sweating profusely, Palmer was asked to step out of the car.
The officer observed two torch lighters in the car, a black revolver handgun partially covered on the backseat floorboard and an empty holster. Palmer was asked if there were any weapons in the car and he said no. The officer then asked to search the car and Palmer refused.
Another officer asked Hood to get out of the car in order to conduct an air sniff test with K9 Sido. In the midst of the search, Palmer said he had two THC pens in the car, and the K9 gave a positive alert on the driver’s side door. Palmer then said there was a gun in the backseat floorboard.
While searching the car due to probable cause, two THC pens with suspected THC oil were located, as well as a clear glass smoking device containing suspected meth.
After running Hood’s information through dispatch, the officer was advised Hood had a probation violation warrant through Athens Clarke County, and Hood was arrested. Palmer was also searched for any other contraband and $1,724 in cash was located on his person.
Hood and Palmer were both taken to Gordon County Jail, where Hood has since been released on bail. Palmer remained there on Thursday evening, pending bond.
Police seek 2 suspects in shooting at Adairsville home
Police are searching for two men who entered a Kuhlman Street home early Wednesday and shot a 20-year-old Rome man.
According to the Adairsville Police Department reports:
At about 12:40 a.m. on Wednesday, two people at 119 Kuhlman St. heard a knock on the door and when the Rome man opened the door two males in hoodies with covered faces rushed in the doorway, demanding money.
One of the men had a black semi-automatic handgun and during a struggle the Rome man was struck in the upper right leg. The attackers fled.
The two subjects were described as black males, one man with darker skin and another with a lighter skin tone, about 5 feet 8 inches tall. They described one man as skinny and one was wearing a hoodie with a University of Tennessee at Chattanooga logo on the front.
The man who was shot was administered first aid at the scene until EMS arrived where he was then taken to Floyd Medical Center and released from the hospital after being treated.
The Adairsville Police Department would welcome any information leading to the arrests of the subjects involved in the shooting. Call Detective Eric Burns at 678-409-5220 or the police department at 770-773-7711.
Staff reports