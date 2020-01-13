Sonoraville Phoenix Wrestling is off to the 2020 GHSA Class AAA State Duals after winning the Area Duals on Saturday, Jan. 11. With the area win, the Phoenix earned a first-round bye and will be in the “Team 4” slot in the state duals tournament beginning Thursday, Jan. 16 at the Macon Coliseum.
Sonoraville will face the victor of Lovett vs. Brantley County. The Phoenix have taken third place in state duals three years in a row. Last January, Sonoraville took down Jackson County 37-21.
The Calhoun Yellow Jackets claimed third place at the 2020 Area Duals. Adairsville finished as runner up and will also head to Macon for state, but will not have a first-round bye. The Tigers battle Pierce County on Thursday.
The state duals run through Saturday, Jan. 18.