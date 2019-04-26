When Juliette Baue was growing up in Sonoraville, not many gyms were located on that side of town. Years later, Baue is the regional manager for The Rock Fitness Center Sonoraville, saying the new location and its staff have been welcomed by the community.
The Rock Fitness Center opened their Sonoraville location Feb. 1, and Baue said the gym has done extremely well in their almost three months of operation.
“For us to be welcomed in so quickly has just blown everyone away,” Baue said. “I was optimistic it would happen that way, but you never fully know. The outpouring of love and support we’ve felt from this community has been overwhelming.”
Baue said she and her staff had friendly bets going to see how membership was going to do, and all of their goals and estimations have been exceeded. Currently, the Sonoraville location has a little over 300 members and is the Rock’s third largest facility.
Starting to work for the Rock a couple years ago as a part-time employee, Baue quickly moved up the ladder of the company, eventually becoming the regional manager. And while she started while the Rock only had one location, within the past couple of years, three other locations have been added. Baue manages all four gyms.
Adairsville was the first gym opened under the Rock’s name, but they’ve expanded to buildings in Rome, Sonoraville and Cartersville (which is in the midst of an open renovation). And they’re looking at still adding more locations to the company in the future.
“We have to finish Cartersville first, and get everything running a bit smoother,” Baue said. “But yes, we definitely have plans for expansion.”
Baue said she isn’t sure if that means opening a campus in Calhoun, since the market for fitness centers is “so over-saturated” in the downtown area. Yet, she isn’t completely ruling out a Calhoun location, though she did say it would be “a tough market to compete in.”
For right now, however, Baue and her staff – which includes Sonoraville Facility Manager Madison Harrell – are focusing on growing their Gordon County gym and spreading the word about their opening. When asked what sets the Rock apart from other gyms, Baue had a few answers.
A unique gym
First, the regional manager said some membership packages offered include classes, childcare and personal trainers, and at fairly low prices. Baue said not many gyms in Calhoun or the surrounding areas offer inclusive deals at the low prices that the Rock provides.
She also said the Rock is a Christian-based company whose top priority is making sure members feel like they are accepted and belong there.
“We want to provide each customer with a welcoming experience regardless of color, size, gender or where they are in their fitness journey,” Baue said. “Other places claim they are judgment-free, but we joke all the time that we’re kind of like ‘Cheers.’ (The Rock) truly becomes this family atmosphere.”
Baue said the Rock’s staff often deals with stereotypes that are typically associated with gyms, but the Rock aims to provide a facility that is welcoming of all, regardless of fitness levels or personal goals. She said she’s had customers come in who’ve never stepped in a gym before but also people who are training for marathons, having a gym made up of a diverse group of members.
“We try to make it easy and accommodating to get started and to experience the life-altering change that comes with a healthy mindset and a healthy lifestyle,” Baue said.
Eleven years ago, Baue had an injury that limited her mobility and made it difficult for her to walk. But the more she exercised, the greater her range of motion became. Through her experience with exercise, she’s seen how health and fitness have improved her life and become an aspect of life she enjoys rather than dreads.
And she wants to create that sort of experience for her customers as well.
Along with providing a family-friendly gym, the Rock also offers special student rates strictly for Sonoraville High School students, as well as sponsoring a high school sports teams and becoming more involved with local events, such as Coulter Hampton Day.
Though the Rock is in Sonoraville, Baue said they’ve attracted members from Fairmount, Ranger, Jasper, Red Bud and even some from Bartow County. Baue and her staff team are not only excited to be in Sonoraville, but to also help their customers find attainability for their fitness and health journeys.