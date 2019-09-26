The Sonoraville Lady Phoenix (21-18) captured two victories over Coahulla Creek and Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe during a tri-match at Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe High School on Tuesday. The Lady Phoenix swept Coahulla Creek by set scores of 25-16 and 25-13, followed by a sweep of the host Lady Warriors 2-0 (25-20, 25-22).
“We actually had a pretty lackluster performance,” Lady Phoenix volleyball head coach Trace Vaughn said in an emailed statement. “It was enough to get the job done, but the girls know they were not playing anywhere near their best. The long bus rides in this never-ending heat wave can really zap our energy. We are seeing overall improvement each week, and that’s what we want. Now we just need to find consistency."
For the ninth time this decade, the Lady Phoenix eclipsed the 20-win mark. After Tuesday's matches, six opponents remain on the regular-season schedule.
"I am proud of all the young ladies who have been a part of building something special here, and I’m thankful for their contributions to the Sonoraville volleyball program,” Vaughn said.
For the Lady Phoenix, Kayleigh Ownbey led the way with eight kills, followed closely by Abby Chambers, who notched seven kills, three aces, and three digs.
Raleigh Hooper and Alley Cole both recorded six kills. Hooper also had 21 assists and four aces, while Cole picked up two blocks and three aces.
Jaye Moore and Amber Sparkman registered three kills apiece. Moore had six aces and Sparkman collected two blocks.
Alexis Lincoln recorded two kills. Camden Steely notched nine assists and three aces, while Caitlyn Glosson had five aces and two digs. Gracyn Thompson picked up eight digs and Megan Grantham had three digs in the evening's workload.
All stats courtesy of Sonoraville head coach Trace Vaughn.
What's next
The Sonoraville Lady Phoenix will return to action next Tuesday at Adairsville in a tri-match with North Murray. It will be Adairsville's “Pink Out” game. Sonoraville's first match begins at 6 p.m.