The Sonoraville Lady Phoenix volleyball team celebrated senior night at the Sonoraville Recreation Center on Tuesday. The three seniors: Lauren DeFoor, Alexis Lincoln and Caitlyn Gibson, were honored in a pregame ceremony along with their families and the rest of the team.
“Just a great group of ladies,” Lady Phoenix head coach Trace Vaughn said. “Alexis, Caitlyn and Lauren (are) great people on and off the court. Always willing to do whatever they can to help the team. They’ve been all about the team.”
Vaughn said the group of seniors rose to be upperclassmen at a time when the roster is full of young talent, and while playing opportunities have been more limited, he has been impressed with their attitudes.
“When I put them in there, they do their best and never complain about not getting to play,” Vaughn said. “In fact, they’ve made statements like ‘I understand I have to earn my playing time.’ That’s the biggest thing about it for them is they bring a positive motivation (and) a positive atmosphere to the team regardless of what’s going on.”
Unfortunately, Sonoraville’s match against visiting Heritage High School did not go according to plan, as the Lady Generals swept the Lady Phoenix 3-0.
“We threw a couple of different lineups in there, tried to change it up,” Vaughn said. “(We) made some changes as we went to see if we could get something going, get a spark somewhere. For whatever reason, we were flat the entire time tonight. We could never get going.”
The first set started out with the teams trading points. The Lady Generals maintained an 8-7 lead, but then went on a 17-5 run to seal set one 25-12.
The second set saw Heritage hit the ground running, quickly going up 4-0 and 9-4. The Lady Generals would not look back en route to a 25-11 set two victory.
The third set featured both teams trading points early, and Heritage would hold a slight 4-3 edge. However, the Lady Generals quickly thereafter cruised on a massive 12-1 streak to make it 16-4, leaving little doubt on the court. Heritage closed out set three 25-9, securing the sweep.
Vaughn said senior night is always a sentimental time of the season.
“It’s like giving up part of your family,” Vaughn said. “That’s always very difficult for me as a coach. I see what they’ve gone through over the years to get to where they are just to be on this varsity team. A lot of people don’t make it that far, so I’m just extremely proud of them, extremely grateful for everything they’ve done for our program.”
The Lady Phoenix finish the 2019 regular season 23-20. The team now prepares for the area tournament hosted by Haralson County High School on Saturday, Oct. 12.
“We’ve got to put all three aspects together to make sure we give the best effort we can because (the area tournament) is a quick one,” Vaughn said. “You go to the area tournament and you lose two and you’re done. You drop to fourth place and there’s nothing you can do about it. We’ve got to get our focus back and get our hearts in it.”
Stats
Megan Grantham had two digs; Camden Steely had five assists; Raleigh Hooper had nine assists and two kills; Abby Chambers had five digs, two blocks, and two kills; Kayleigh Ownbey had four kills; Alley Cole had two kills and two blocks; Caitlyn Glosson had three digs; and Gracyn Thompson had five digs.