The American Legion and Legion Auxiliary of Gordon County have elected to send Sonoravillle High School students Ben Stewart and Leila Belle White to state programs.
The state program is a week-long event in June where high school juniors from nearly 150 towns in Georgia investigate and research government. They also learn how to be productive citizens and promote democratic participation in government. The Legion state program is offered in 49 of 50 states, and concludes with a national program with outstanding delegates from each state.
If chosen to represent the state of Georgia, delegates who participate on the national level meet politicians and ambassadors in Washington, D.C. Broadcast journalist Jane Pauley and former Texas Gov. Ann Richards are two household names who participated in programs from their home states. Both Stewart and White are outstanding students at SHS. Congratulations to them for representing Gordon County.