The Sonoraville High School world language department recently completed a holiday unit centered around the Mexican holiday Day of the Dead, which falls under our Georgia Modern Language Standards.
The department kicked off the unit with a short study of the holiday and also an in-depth study of famous Hispanics throughout history. After comparing and contrasting these famous Hispanics and their accomplishments, students chose their famous person based on many attributes, such as accomplishment and originality.
Jose Gomez' class chose Gloria E. Anzaldúa, a feminist of Spanish descent who fought for rights for all.
Jackie Palazzolo's class chose Mexican artist Frida Kahlo who was most famous for her self-portraits and marriage to famous Mexican muralist Diego Rivera.
Kristen McGuire's class chose explorer and conquistador Hernando de Soto, who helped conquer a section of the Incan empire and was the first European named as discovering the Mississippi River.
Amal Yacoub’s classes choose well-known artist Pablo Picasso as a perfect fit for both her Spanish and French classes. Picasso was born in Spain but spent a large majority of his life in France and also died in France.
Next, the classes participated in a Day of the Dead art/altar contest, which is a key element of the holiday to depict and honor the famous Hispanic’s life.
The incredible projects were student-led with leaders nominated by peers. The project included many key elements that will be used in the future of our SHS students, including but not limited to the following: vision, leadership, team work, work ethic, use of talents, responsibility, and problem-solving. In addition, the projects most notably included all 10 Schlecty Design Qualities, including: content and substance, organization and knowledge, product focus, clear and compelling standards, affirmation, choice, etc.
Art teacher Hannah Roddy was very quick to join in collaborating with the world language department. Her classes worked with the department to produce “Art of the Dead” with many of the same Schlecty qualities already previously mentioned.
The world language department is thankful for Roddy pushing her students to go above and beyond and to create previous knowledge connections with students who have already taken world language and to introduce those who have never taken a world language to a new concept. Their in-depth finished products are amazing.