Sonoraville High School senior Esther Hayes attended the 38th Annual Congressional Art Competition Winners’ Art Reception held in the Washington, D.C., Capitol Visitors Center recently.
U.S. Rep. Tom Graves, R-Ranger, chose Hayes as the winner of the annual Congressional Art Competition for Georgia’s 14th Congressional District for her piece “Meraki.” The first place winner was invited to attend a ribbon-cutting ceremony in Washington, D.C., where their artwork will be hung in the U.S. Capitol for one year.
The Art Institute of Atlanta awarded a $12,000 scholarship to the first-place winner and Savannah College of Art and Design offered a $3,000 scholarship per year.
Each spring the Congressional Institute sponsors a nationwide high school visual art competition to recognize and encourage artistic talent across the nation and in each congressional district. Sixty-nine pieces were submitted for the competition by student artists from 13 schools across the 14th Congressional District.
Since the Artistic Discovery competition began in 1982, more than 650,000 high school students have participated nationwide.