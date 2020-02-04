Sonoraville’s basketball teams closed their regular-season finales on senior night against North Murray on Friday. The Lady Phoenix have now won eight game in a row after defeating the North Murray Lady Mountaineers 47-43. Meanwhile, the North Murray Mountaineers defeated the Phoenix 44-26, sending SHS below .500.
Lady Phoenix outlast North Murray
The Sonoraville Lady Phoenix (19-6, 14-2 Region 6-AAA) have now run their win streak to eight games after defeating the North Murray Lady Mountaineers (12-13, 10-6 Region 6-AAA) 47-43 on senior night.
Maliyah Parks was recognized as the lone senior on the Lady Phoenix’s roster. Parks is the school’s all-time leading scorer, continuing to add to her career point total. She is also a 1,000 rebounder, a feat she accomplished earlier this season.
Junior guard Alexa Geary led all scorers with 22 points. Parks recorded six in the four-point victory.
The Lady Phoenix are the No. 2 seed and are off until Friday, when the battle at 4 p.m. with a spot in the region title game on the line.
Mountaineers post perfect record in region play
The North Murray Mountaineers (20-5, 16-0 Region 6-AAA) went undefeated in region play during the regular season, knocking off the Sonoraville Phoenix (11-12, 7-9 Region 6-AAA) 44-26. Phoenix head coach Brent Mashburn and the rest of the team recognized three seniors prior to the start of their game: Blade Bryant, Loren Hiles and John Lister.
“Senior night’s always special,” Mashburn said. “This year, we had three that were really hard workers.”
Sonoraville played the top two teams in the region at the end of the regular season. The offense has struggled down the stretch, failing to eclipse 50 points since Jan. 17. Since then, the squad is 1-4.
“I feel like we’re executing and getting pretty good looks,” Mashburn said. “Maybe it’s time we make a few.”
Now with the region tournament here, every team in the group gets a new start.
“That’s the good thing about basketball and everyone has to start fresh,” Mashburn said. “We’re looking to take advantage of it.”
As the No. 5 seed, Sonoraville battles Ringgold on Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. at North Murray High School. Ringgold beat Haralson County in the play-in game on Monday night.
“I love the ways these guys compete,” Mashburn said. “I think most every night, we compete at a high level. That’s the most exciting thing for me as a coach is I’ve got a group that’s going to get after it every night.”