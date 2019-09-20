The Sonoraville Lady Phoenix secured a much-needed region win over the Adairsville Tigers 4-0 on Senior Night at Sonoraville High School on Thursday. The victory pushes Sonoraville's region record to 5-2, assuring the Lady Phoenix of at least third place in the group.
"Obviously, we want to send our seniors out with a win," Lady Phoenix head coach Chad Hayes said. "Hopefully, that's not our last home game, but if it is, it's nice to send them out with a 'W.'"
Sophomore pitcher Taylor Long pitched a gem, tossing seven strong innings of shutout softball, surrendering just three hits. Long also recorded 14 strikeouts in the effort, which accounts for two-thirds of the total outs the Lady Phoenix recorded.
"We felt like they had a couple hitters that ... could do a little bit of damage, but after that, we felt like she would pretty much handle them," Hayes said. "So we let her be aggressive and just go after hitters. A couple little jams she worked out of extremely well. (The defense) made some plays behind her to get out of those. Really proud of what she's done. She's just a warrior out there."
After a leadoff triple from senior Sandra Beth Pritchett, Taylor Long got the Lady Phoenix on the board with an RBI double in the bottom of the fourth inning. Two batters later, junior Kinsley Long hit a sacrifice fly to center field, scoring Taylor Long and doubling the lead to 2-0.
In the bottom of the sixth inning with two down and runners on second and third, Pritchett scored on a wild pitch from third base and, seconds later, Kinsley Long recorded her second RBI of the night with a single to make it 4-0.
"It's just about making adjustments and we're not making adjustments at the plate," Hayes said. "We're seeing a little bit of slower pitching lately and we've just been out on the front side. We've just got to make adjustments, stay back and square balls up. Hopefully, we'll do that moving forward and we'll be OK."
Sonoraville Seniors
Thursday marked the last regular-season game at Sonoraville High School for the six seniors on the team. However, should it be the final contest on home field, the 2019 seniors went out in style.
Seniors Sandra Beth Pritchett and Haley Williams were both perfect at the plate (3-3 and 2-2, respectively). Pritchett picked up two triples and a single, and Williams collected two singles.
Senior Shayna Dutton also picked up two hits on the days. The seniors accounted for seven of Sonoraville's nine hits.
Following the game, the Lady Phoenix players and coaching staff honored the seniors, joined by their families, in an on-field ceremony. The 2019 softball seniors are: Shayna Dutton, Sandra Beth Pritchett, Karley Thomas, Payton Townsend, Haley Williams and Katie Williams.
"This has been a great group of seniors," Hayes said. "They've accomplished a lot in four years and hopefully they can accomplish a lot more and we can make a run here at the end and accomplish some bigger, better things than (what) we're doing right now."
Up Next
The Sonoraville Lady Phoenix travel to the Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe Invitational Softball Tournament for games against Heritage and Gilmer County at Jack Mattox Park in Ringgold on Saturday.
Following the tournament, Sonoraville travels west on state Route 53 for the 53 Frenzy softball edition against the Calhoun Lady Jackets at Calhoun High School on Tuesday, Sept. 24.
This will be the second meeting between the two teams after Sonoraville won a 3-2 eight-inning walk-off. However, this time around, the game will count in regional standings, with second place in the region on the line. First pitch Tuesday is scheduled for 7 p.m.
"We expect a dogfight just like it's always been with us," Hayes said. "We know it's going to be a close game. Two very competitive teams, two teams that are very close talent-wise, so we expect a close game."