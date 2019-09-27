While lightning bolts lit up the sky, the Sonoraville Phoenix (2-2, 1-1 region) lit up the football field with a 34-3 homecoming victory over the Murray County Indians. The win is Sonoraville’s first in region competition and first on home turf in 2019.
“You’ve got to get the one,” Phoenix head coach Denver Pate said. “I thought it was a good one tonight. Murray County is definitely a much-improved ... team from last year. Coach (Chad) Brewer’s doing a really good job over there, but our guys knew what was at stake. We expect to be a playoff team and you’ve got to be able to win these.”
Offense strikes early
In its last region game against Calhoun, the Phoenix mustered just seven points. Friday’s game against Murray was a complete flip of the script, as Sonoraville’s offense scored on its first two possessions of the game and put up five touchdowns before the final horn.
The Phoenix started with the ball and battered away at Murray County’s defense on a bruising 13-play, 68-yard drive, capped off by a 1-yard touchdown run by Sonoraville senior Blade Bryant.
“I thought we were slow ... because we haven’t scored on that opening drive the last two weeks,” Pate said. “The execution was much better on the opening drive and that’s what we’re trying to do. We’ve got to start out the gate much faster.”
The Phoenix started the second quarter off with a bang. Already up 7-0, Sonoraville junior quarterback Brady Lackey located Bryant through the air from 35 yards out for his first of three touchdown passes on the day. The extra point made it 14-0 Phoenix.
“I thought he did a good job,” Pate said. “He knows there’s some things we need to clean up, but at the same time, I thought he did a really good job of stepping up a couple of times in the pocket and making really good throws down the field. When the opportunity arises, you’ve got to be able to hit those open guys.”
With 90 seconds remaining before halftime, Lackey spotted Colton Richards and fired a dart to the senior back from 21 yards away from the pylons for a touchdown. The Phoenix led 21-0 at the break and never looked back.
Sonoraville’s defense held tough, pitching a shutout for three quarters and holding Murray County out of the end zone throughout the entire contest.
“Coach (Deron) Walraven’s done a really good job during the last week-and-a-half ... doing a lot of no-ball option,” Pate said. “Making sure we’re good and we’re sound on our responsibilities in the triple-option game and I thought we did a good job of that.”
The 31-point win is also Sonoraville’s first in the month of September.
Up Next
The Phoenix prepare for a road game against the Ringgold Tigers on Friday, Oct. 4. Kickoff from Ringgold High School is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.