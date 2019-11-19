Sonoraville senior Grayson Boley has officially signed a tennis scholarship with Point University. Sonoraville High School held a signing ceremony for Boley on Monday afternoon with family, friends and Sonoraville High School administrators in attendance.
Boley said to be surrounded by family and friends at the signing ceremony brought a feeling of relief.
“It’s been a pretty long process,” Boley said on the recruitment process. “It was stressful and so having these people here to celebrate this with me, it means a lot. To know where I’m going and that I have a future and that I can further my education and my tennis, it means a lot.”
Boley took a campus visit to Point University on Sept. 12, where he got an opportunity to meet the tennis team and coaches.
“(The) coach was really inviting and I liked the campus,” Boley said. “It’s a Christian university which helped to have people of like minds and people with similar interests as I have.”
Sonoraville tennis head coach Becki Hall said Point University is getting both a fantastic athlete and person.
“I think he’s learned that hard work really does pay off and it’s really showing,” Hall said. “He has really showed out to be a quality teammate and also shows great leadership on the court and in the classroom. He sets a really good example for the other teammates.”
During Boley’s time at Sonoraville, Hall said she has had him both on the court and in the classroom.
“He shows the whole team what it is to be an athlete and a leader,” Hall said. “I’ll always remember our relationships with his parents and I will just definitely miss him.”
Boley said he’ll most remember the Phoenix’s away tournaments, including time spent for the necessary travel and accommodations.
“All the good times we shared with the guys on the bus to and from the matches,” Boley said. “Probably most of all, when you have those big points and there were a couple times my match was one of the last ones, and so all the other teammates were around us supporting. That’s what I’ll remember most.”
Boley said his biggest takeaway from his time at Sonoraville High School is the work and drive his teammates, pushing and inspiring him to new heights.
Point University is a private university located in West Point, straddling the Georgia-Alabama state line.
“I’m looking forward to the connections I’ll be making,” Boley said. “Competing at a collegiate level is a big deal for me as well, so I’m looking forward to that.”