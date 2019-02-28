Sonoraville senior Gracy Sexton was one of six students spotlighted for the 2019 Georgia Junior National Livestock Show, particularly in the area of sheep.
Sexton, a Gordon County 4-H and Sonoraville FFA member, was recognized at the Georgia Junior National Livestock Show Banquet and during the Georgia National Rodeo.
Below is the feature story on Sexton from the Georgia Junior National Livestock Show catalog:
For Gracy Sexton, the junior livestock industry is more than a hobby; it is her passion.
Gracy is an embodiment of the spirit of the livestock program in Georgia, displaying the ideal traits of graceful sportsmanship, strong work ethic and a constant drive to challenge herself and better her stock and her showmanship skills.
She grew up in a small community in Gordon County as the daughter of Darren and Carly Sexton and is currently a senior at Sonoraville High School in Calhoun. Not only does Gracy work hard to develop her livestock project, she makes a strong effort to share and help others with their projects.
She is contributing statewide as a three-year member of the Georgia Junior Swine Boosters and was selected by Georgia 4-H to represent the swine program during the Legislative Livestock Showdown at the 2018 Georgia National Fair. She also contributes to her local livestock show team program in multiple ways. She has written portions of the county's livestock show team manual for swine exhibitors; she is the go-to person for novice exhibitors in Gordon County as well as multiple exhibitors outside the county.
Gracy began showing in 2012 with hogs and added sheep to her repertoire in the past few years. Throughout her show career Gracy, has exhibited 40 hogs and 17 sheep. Gracy has excelled in the show ring at the national, state, and local level. Most recently, she earned the title of Master Showman during the 2018 State Market Lamb Show. Her 2018 market lambs placed third overall in the State Market Lamb Show and third and fourth overall in the Georgia Club Lamb Association Georgia Born and Bred Show and were shown at the North American International Livestock Exposition in Louisville, Kentucky.
She has also placed in the top five of the Georgia Junior Livestock Foundation Showmanship Points Circuit for swine for the last three years, fifth in 2016 and third in both 2017 and 2018. At local shows throughout the state, Gracy has earned innumerable showmanship winnings and class placings with her stock.
Out of the show ring, Gracy is heavily involved in livestock-related activities.
She has competed in Project Achievement for four years with pork production and veterinary science projects, winning district twice and earning first place at State Congress in 2018, earning Master 4-H status in the pork production project and representing Georgia 4-H at National 4-H Congress.
She also was a two-time state winner and a 2017 national winner of FFA Agriscience: animal systems research project. She has competed multiple years on the Gordon County 4-H livestock and dairy judging team with great success. She was a member of the livestock judging team that placed second in 2017, and mastered as a member of the first place dairy judging team, and competed at the World Dairy Expo national dairy judging contest.
While livestock is Gracy's foremost priority, she also participates in 4-H and FFA activities broadly. She has served in multiple leadership roles including president of both her county 4-H and school FFA programs as well as other offices. She has won Outstanding 4-H'er of the Year multiple times in Gordon County.
Gracy’s livestock interests will continue even after high school. Following graduation, Gracy wants to pursue the career pathway in animal science and agribusiness as a livestock nutritionist and livestock genetics as well as raise her own high quality show stock.
