Sonoraville’s Rickett signs band scholarship

Sonoraville High School’s Jonathan Rickett recently signed a band scholarship with the University of West Georgia, where he will perform in their band program while pursuing a degree in graphic design.
Rickett is also the 2018 recipient of the John Philip Sousa Award for Sonoraville High School Phoenix Band. The pinnacle of achievement in a high school band program, the Sousa Award recognizes outstanding dedication and superior musicianship.
Pictured on Signing Day, front row, left to right: Twin brother Jacob Rickett, dad Nathan Rickett, Jonathan Rickett, mom Amy Rickett. Back row: Band Director Justin Burke.