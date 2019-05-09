Grace Darnell has officially put pen to the paper, signing with Covenant College, an NCAA Division III school located in Lookout Mountain, Georgia.
The senior point guard was honored in a ceremony at Sonoraville High School on Friday, May 3.
Earlier this year, Darnell led her team all the way to the final four in the GHSA Class AAA Girls Basketball state playoffs. However, the Lady Phoenix came up just short of a state title game appearance, falling to Johnson High School (Savannah) 64-52 on March 2.
The Sonoraville girls basketball team finished the season 23-9 overall.