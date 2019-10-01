The Sonoraville High School Lady Phoenix softball team cruised to an 6-0 win against visiting Coahulla Creek High thanks to 14 strikeouts from sophomore pitcher Taylor Long and a offensive burst in the bottom of the fourth inning that resulted in five runs.
"She was dialed in, battled through a pretty tough strike zone honestly, but she battled through and pitched her tail off," Lady Phoenix head coach Chad Hayes said. "You know, she's been doing that all season, really, but particularly the last few games she's stepped it up."
The win means the Lady Phoenix move in to the state tournament, and they will take on the winner of match up between Lafayette-Fort Oglethorpe and Coahulla Creek today at 6 p.m.
Long got into a bit of trouble in the top of the first, as the Lady Colts were able to load the bases, but an out at home on a squeeze play attempt and a ground out to second left the score board at 0-0.
Long then struck out five of the next seven batters she faced, leading to into the bottom of the third inning when the Lady Phoenix saw their bats come to life.
Grace Crocker got things going with a base hit, and then Karley Thomas and Haley Williams both got on base thanks to a pair of walks, loading the bases. Sandra Beth Pritchett took advantage with a two-RBI single to left field, scoring Crocker and Thomas.
Shayna Dutton reached first on a base hit, but a Colts throwing error allowed all base runners to advance, meaning Williams scored the third run of the inning and Pritchett and Dutton moved to third and second, respectively. A second throwing error allowed Pritchett to score a fourth run and moved Dutton to third.
A few batters later Katie Williams blasted a deep shot that sent Dutton home, but Williams was thrown out trying to turn her double into a triple, ending the five-run inning.
"We were hitting it before that, but it usually takes us one time through the lineup to kind of get going a little bit," said Hayes of the third inning. "We got some things going there, kind of put some pressure on them, and really got us rolling there. ... That was big for us. We kind of stole the momentum from them and they were never really able to get back in it after that."
Williams lead of the bottom of the fifth with a double and then scored two batters later thanks to an RBI single from Dutton.
Long then struck out four of the last eight Colt batters during the final two innings to close out her complete-game shutout. Her final stat line: seven innings pitched, five hits, four walks and 14 strikeouts.