The Sonoraville Phoenix notched a 28-7 win in region play while visiting the Adairsville Tigers on Friday night, with the Bryant brothers — Blade and Brant — putting on a show for the visiting team.
Sonoraville (4-3, 3-2 in region) scored a touchdown in each of the first two quarters and then added another 14 points in the fourth quarter to secure the win against Adairsville (3-5, 2-4 in region).
“I thought we did a good job of moving the football all night. We had turnovers, flags, we got behind the sticks, but I think we did a good job grinding and we were able to put some points on the board,” said Sonoraville Coach Denver Pate.
The Phoenix struck first, with freshman Brant Bryant carrying in a touchdown run to put the team up 7-0 after the extra point about midway through the first quarter.
Just two possessions later Sonoraville put together a 62-yard-drive that resulted in a touchdown run from Blade Bryant to put the Phoenix ahead 14-0. Adairsville fumbled the ensuing kickoff but managed to recover on their own 4 yard line. A three and out saw the Tigers punting from their own end zone, with the Phoenix taking possession on the enemy 47 yard line.
An interception would give the ball back to the Tigers, who put together a promising drive only to miss a field goal, turning the ball back over to Sonoraville on their own 20. The Phoenix then went three and out, punted, and then gave up an Adairsville touchdown drive to close out the half with a 14-7 score in favor of Sonoraville.
The third quarter saw a pair of lengthy, time-consuming drives from both teams that resulted in no points. Sonoraville reach their opponent’s red zone only to get backed up thanks to a penalty and fail on a fourth down conversion attempt. Adairsville then built their own long drive only to fail on their own fourth down try.
The Phoenix added another score in the fourth quarter when Blade Bryant capped off a drive with a touchdown run.
Sonoraville tacked on their final score two drives later after taking over on downs on the Tiger 34 yard line. Brady Lackey tossed a touch down pass to Blade Bryant from about 30 yards out to stake the final nail in the proverbial coffin, 28-7.
Sonoraville next hosts Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Adairsville will head to Murray County for a 7:30 p.m. matchup against the Indians.