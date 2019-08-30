It certainly was not the prettiest season opener, but the Sonoraville Phoenix found a way to get the road win over the Model Blue Devils, 18-10, Friday at Model High School.
“It’s always good to get a victory, especially to go 1-0,” Phoenix head coach Denver Pate said. “We played pretty sloppy tonight I thought, but to be to claw it out is always good. It’s probably not the way we drew it up, … but we’re proud of these kids for continuing to fight all night long.”
Biggest turning point in the game came with less than 20 seconds before halftime. With a Phoenix first down on their own 47-yard line, junior quarterback Brady Lackey unleashed a deep throw downfield, locating senior Ben Burns, who in turn ran the final 15 yards to the end zone with 10.3 seconds remaining. The two-point attempt was no good, but it gave Sonoraville an 18-7 lead heading into the locker room.
“We were just trying to move the chains a little bit,” Pate said. “We were pretty stagnant in that second quarter, so once we got the chains moving a little bit, we wanted to take a shot with Ben (Burns) on the post and we were able to execute.”
Pate said Lackey will be the starting quarterback moving forward.
“You’re going to go through growing pains and this is high school football,” Pate said on Lackey. “They’re not always going to be great and it’s good to grind one out, but just like us as a team, he will take this and he will build off of it.”
Costly mistakes
On the first offensive series of the game, Model starting quarterback Jabari Burge threw an interception to Sonoraville senior Austin Arnold. Five plays later, senior running back Tyler Capps rumbled his way into the end zone from six yards out, carrying a few Blue Devils with him.
In the second quarter, facing a fourth down on their own 5-yard line, Model brought on the punting unit. However, a bad snap resulted in the Phoenix gaining control of the ball at the Model 2-yard line. One play later, Sonoraville’s starting quarterback Brady Lackey was standing in the end zone with the football for a touchdown. The score made it 12-7 Sonoraville.
In the third quarter, Model found a groove, marching down the field on the Phoenix defense. However, the Blue Devil drive came to a sudden halt when junior running back Joseph Wallace fumbled inside the 5-yard line, and Sonoraville recovered on the two.
Notable play
During the first quarter, Model’s starting quarterback Jabari Burge looked down the right sideline for a huge pass play. Instead, Sonoraville junior Blade Bryant made a one-handed, over-the-shoulder interception.
Speaking of defense, Sonoraville yielded 228 yards of offense, including just 55 yards through the air. The Phoenix also forced four turnover: two interceptions and two fumbles.
“I thought they really did a good job all night,” Pate said. “We really put them in a bind. We were backed up it seemed like the whole second half and we just made it tough on our defense, but they did a really good job. We’ve got to do a better job offensively capitalizing off those turnovers.”
Penalties
Penalties plagued Sonoraville much of the evening, as the Phoenix had the yellow markers hit the 13 times for 105 yards.
“We’re going to practice harder,” Pate said on addressing the penalties. “Our tempo is going to be better this week in practice. We know Darlington is going to be very fundamentally sound, and we’ve got to make sure we match that. The good thing is there’s a lot of room to build.”
Offensive leaders
Passing: Brady Lackey — 11-22, 120 yards, 1 TD
14 rushes for 28 yards, 1 TD
Rushing: Colton Whitehead — 11 rushes for 63 yards
Up Next
The Sonoraville Phoenix return home as the prepare for their home opener against the Darlington Tigers. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.