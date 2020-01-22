There's a new name in Sonoraville High School's athletic history books.
Senior Maliyah Parks has now become the school's all-time leading scorer as the Sonoraville Lady Phoenix (16-6, 11-2 Region 6-AAA) pulled away from the visiting Coahulla Creek Lady Colts (17-4, 10-4 Region 6-AAA) 62-48 in a crucial battle of the second and third-placed teams in Region 6-AAA.
Lady Phoenix triple celebration
No, that's not a new menu item at Sonoraville High School's cafeteria.
There was, however, a reason for congratulations at the beginning, middle and end of the Sonoraville Lady Phoenix's 14-point victory.
Before tipoff, junior guard Alexa Geary was honored for crossing the 1,000-point threshold, a feat she had achieved one week earlier during a region game at Adairsville.
"I'm excited for those kids to be able to accomplish something like that," Lady Phoenix head coach Stephanie Caudell said. "It's a huge accomplishment. I appreciate the effort and the time they put into it to making this basketball program good too."
The celebration continued, as during the second quarter of the game versus Coahulla Creek, senior Maliyah Parks officially became Sonoraville's all-time leading scorer with 1,561 points. Her name went into the history books on her fourth point (second basket) of the contest.
As the team prepared to take the court for the start of the second half, an announcement was made over the PA system, much to Parks's surprise.
"I did not know I was even close at all. I was speechless just to know that ... I'm the all-time leading scorer," Parks said. "It was amazing just to know that I have that after all my hard work I've put in and my teammates and coaches that have gotten me there."
"She didn't know it before the game," Caudell said. "I knew it and I think her mom knew it ... it was a surprise for her. I felt pretty confident that she'd get it tonight with only needing four, but I didn't want to jinx her so I didn't say anything about it."
Prior to posing for a photo with Caudell, Parks signaled to her teammates to join her in the moment.
"I pulled them over because I would not be where I am without them pushing me to work harder every day," Parks said.
The Lady Phoenix maintained a 35-21 edge as the third quarter got underway. However, Coahulla Creek cut the lead down to just five (53-48) with about two minutes left on the clock in the fourth.
"We knew it was going to be a battle (and) it wasn't going to be easy," Lady Phoenix head coach Stephanie Caudell said. "Proud of the effort and the fight we played with and we showed."
Sonoraville could not quite put the game away until less than a minute to go, when junior Matti Parker hit clutch free throws, quickly followed by a Parks basket plus a foul.
"Wish we could've closed it out a little bit earlier, but that happens sometimes and (Coahulla Creek) put a lot of pressure on us," Caudell said. "They did what they needed to do to get back in the game late, but we made enough plays to finish it off."
Geary, who scored the game's first five and final two points, recorded 25 throughout the 32 minutes.
"She just stayed aggressive all night," Caudell said on Geary. "Whether the shot's going in or whether she misses a couple, she's still got to bring the same amount of energy and the same amount of confidence and that's what she did tonight. I think she was a good leader tonight."
Parks was second on the squad in scoring, notching 17 to bring her career total to 1,574. Earlier this season, Parks achieved the 1,000-rebound mark.
"You have to be selfless," Parks said on the lessons basketball has taught her. "You have to keep working every day. You can't just stop. You can't just go out there all tensed up. You've just got to go have fun and play the game."
With the W, Sonoraville maintains a grasp on second place in Region 6-AAA.
"We've got three more region games so anything can happen," Caudell said. "We've got to make sure we're focused and ready. We've got to take one game at a time."
Up Next
The Lady Phoenix hit the road for the final away contest of the regular season as they face the Murray County Lady Indians on Friday, Jan. 24. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.