Sonoraville High School junior Braxton Lusk said it was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to meet members of the Atlanta Falcons and to trot out to midfield for Sunday’s opening coin toss as a honorary caption of the team.
“It’s not something that I will ever forget,” he said afterward.
Braxton was granted special day the through Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, where he’s been a regular patient his entire life.
When Braxton was born, he was diagnosed with a rare congenital condition called Klippel-Trenaunay-Weber (KTW) syndrome that caused improper blood flow to one of his legs. At 22 months old, an above the knee amputation was decided as his best route to move forward. He was then fitted for a prosthetic leg at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.
“We’re seeing multiple doctors at Children’s and the care they provide is exceptional,” said Tabitha Lusk, Braxton’s mom. “With as many surgeries as Braxton’s had, some kids might fear the medical world. But, my son wants to be a sports physical therapist. His therapists deal with him so compassionately and caring, so he wants to give back.”
Braxton’s condition is so rare that only one in 50 million children are diagnosed. Now at 16 years old, he’s already undergone at least 10 surgeries. Braxton regularly visits Children’s to see specialists at the Vascular Anomalies Clinic, Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Center, and Brain Health Center.
Tabitha said she knows it can be difficult for a 16-year-old who feels different, but she’s proud the driven, smart, respectful and unstoppable kid who she once thought would never walk.
On Sunday he walked to the center of Mercedes-Benz Stadium alongside Atlanta Falcons Matt Ryan, Alex Mack, Deion Jones, Julio Jones and Ricardo Allen. He also got to speak to several players, as well as team owner Arthur Blank and head coach Dan Quinn, who Tabitha said complimented Braxton’s hair.
Braxton said while he didn’t offer any advice for the struggling team, he did have something specific to say to star wide receiver Julio Jones.
“I told Julio he was the GOAT (greatest of all time), and he said, ‘I know,’” Braxton recalled.
After the pre-game festivities, Braxton and his family were invited to watch the game form the owner’s suites, called the Gullwing Club.