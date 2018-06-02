Sonoraville High School presented check for participating in Drive For Your School at Prater Ford

Pictured is Charles Prater, of Prater Ford, presenting Justin Burke of Sonoraville High School a check for $2720, with several volunteers also present. Prater Ford hosted a Ford Drive For Your School event on April 28. Prater Ford donated $20 per test drive on that day to Sonoraville High School. In addition to Sonoraville High School, Prater Ford has hosted fundraisers for Calhoun High School, Gordon Central High School, Adairsville High School and Calhoun Rotary Club.
“We believe in supporting our local community. I want to express a genuine thanks to all who participated,” said Prater.
Prater Ford is a family owned automobile dealership located on Highway 41 in Calhoun.