Sonoraville High School cafeteria manager Jolene Clements was recognized as the recipient of the October 2ndMile Award during Monday’s Gordon County Board of Education meeting.
Lovingly known by staff and students alike as “Mrs. Jolene,” she received several nominations for this award. One such nomination came from Sonoraville High School teacher Lori Key.
"Mrs. Jolene takes pride in her work! She goes the second mile by showing that she truly cares about her cafeteria staff, the cafeteria's appearance, the food choices and appearance, and especially her customers!” Key said. :She is always willing to provide students and teachers with the best meals available! I believe that each individual that enters SHS's cafeteria feels welcomed because of Ms. Jolene's leadership.”
Additionally, Clements is described as a "mentor to others in the nutrition department" and one that is "all about the students.” Clements is a support to the entire school and it is not uncommon to see her in the stands at ballgames, in the audience of school performances, or working after school activities.
Sonoraville High School Principal Jenny Hayes describes Clements as, “an integral part of the Sonoraville High School community who always goes the second mile to ensure our success both on campus and in our community.”
Clements was surprised during a lunch shift on Thursday with flowers and an invitation to join the board at their regular monthly meeting where she was honored in a formal presentation sponsored by Longhorn Steakhouse of Calhoun.
During the meeting, Director of Nutrition Diane Yarbrough provided remarks on Clements’ value to her department and the school system.
“I have had the pleasure of working with Jolene for 26 of the 33 years she has been with Gordon County Schools, and she a true asset to our district,” Yarbrough said. “She is a pillar of the community and is all about serving her students and making sure they are well-fed and happy.”