A new day has dawned on Sonoraville Girls Soccer. After a first-round playoff exit at the hands of Dawson County, the Lady Phoenix look to get back to the state playoffs with a new coach at the helm.
Hannah Brooks, a first-year English teacher and head coach, has taken the reins of the program after Ken Walraven's departure. Brooks said in an email she played soccer on the varsity level.
"I’m excited about the opportunity and bringing the team together in a way that they may not have been before," Brooks said.
Entering 2020, Sonoraville will be replacing a good amount of its leadership from 2019. Brooks said some key players lost from seniority last season include Lacey Bell, Bailey Brewer, Anissa Hales, Avery Hamilton, and Averi Walraven.
Averi is the daughter of previous head coach Ken Walraven. The Walravens moved to Tybee Island to be closer to Averi, who will be attending the University of North Florida on a soccer scholarship.
"I think we definitely have a young team, but our seniors and returning players have already shown great leadership skills in guiding the younger players and making them better," Brooks said.
Brooks mentioned key returners to her squad include Macy Defoor, Janey Graves, and Kayla Menchaca.
Last year, the Lady Phoenix finished runner up in the region, second to cross-town rival Calhoun. This season, Sonoraville looks to be right back in the mix of things in a difficult Region 6-AAA.
"I expect to make a strong showing in our region," Brooks said. "We have a pretty young team, so I look forward to seeing them improve and learn new skills along the way."
Brooks highlighted the importance of communication and patience as factors to overall success during the 2020 campaign.
"I think we'll have a really good team relationship and working together in terms of communication and knowing how each other plays," Brooks said. "I think maybe impatience might be one of our weaknesses, which we’ll work to improve on."
In recent years, Sonoraville has clinched a state playoff berth and Brooks said she looks to continue the trend.
"We’ll take it game-by-game and see what happens," Brook said. "I’m looking forward to seeing how our young team grows as the season progresses. (People) can expect to see our girls playing hard and giving 100% every game."
So far in 2020, the Lady Phoenix are 0-1 after falling in their regular-season opener 4-0 at Pickens County on Feb. 5. Sonoraville lost a scrimmage game with Class AAAAA Rome 11-0 on Jan. 31.
A game to note on Sonoraville's schedule is Monday, Feb. 10, when the Lady Phoenix travel a short distance for an inter-county non-region showdown with the Gordon Central Lady Warriors at Ratner Stadium.
The Lady Phoenix's region opener is Feb. 21 at Haralson County, followed by the home opener on Feb. 27 when the Lady Bruins of Northwest Whitfield make the trek south to Gordon County.