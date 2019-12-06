Whenever Calhoun and Sonoraville get together, it's always a passionate, intense atmosphere and Thursday night at The Furnace lived up to the hype.
In front of a packed house, the Sonoraville Lady Phoenix defeated the Calhoun Lady Jackets 53-43, followed by a come-from-behind overtime thriller in the boys' game with Calhoun prevailing, 71-66.
Lady Phoenix win first region contest
The Lady Phoenix and Lady Jackets met for the second time in eight days. This time, the stakes were higher as the contest was the region opener for both squads.
The Lady Phoenix's home opener was a defensive battle throughout. After one quarter, Sonoraville held a 10-9 lead with only seven field goals made between the teams combined.
"We made some defensive adjustments in just the way we guarded some folks (last) Wednesday night to tonight," Lady Jackets head coach Jaime Echols said. "(Sonoraville's) quick and they're long and they get in your face. They're always in the right spot, which makes it difficult. We're not the shooting team we want to be yet. Our kids are getting there, (but) we've still got a little bit of work to do on that end."
The Lady Phoenix started to stretch their lead toward the end of the second quarter, going on a 9-2 run to close the first half. Sonoraville junior Matti Parker hit two field goals, interspersed with a three-pointer by Abby Chambers and a basket by senior Maliyah Parks. The Lady Phoenix led 29-18 at the break.
"Our pressure gave them a little bit of trouble," Caudell said. "We were able to get a couple of turnovers at the end of the first half and it turned into some easy offense. Abby Chambers made a big three and, generally with this group, when they see the ball go in a couple times, they tend to feed off that."
The second half also saw a similar defensive struggle, as Sonoraville could not pull away from Calhoun. When the final horn sounded, the Lady Phoenix had secured a 10-point victory for their sixth in-a-row over the Lady Jackets.
In the win, Sonoraville junior Alexa Geary led all scorers with 20 points. Parker was second with 16. For the Lady Jackets, junior Lyndi Rae Davis finished with 13.
"Alexa is a talented offensive player," Caudell said. "She's one that we depend on every night to get baskets and I thought she did a good job staying within herself and made a couple of tough ones. In the fourth quarter, she made some really big shots."
For Echols, this was his first game coaching a regional battle between the two programs.
"I thought it was awesome," Echols said on the atmosphere. "Our fans were behind us, going crazy and their fans were. That's what high school ball is about, so it was a lot of fun. I know it was fun for our kids and I was really pleased with the way they held their composure and played through all the craziness."
"I've been part of lots of them, but it's always a good atmosphere," Caudell said. "The kids love it. They love playing in front of that kind of crowd. It's fun to have a rivalry if it makes everybody raise their game."
The Lady Phoenix move to 4-2 while the Lady Jackets fall to 1-3.
"It's always good to get that first region win," Caudell said. "It was a great environment. Tough, hard-fought physical game, so I'm pleased for sure."
"I liked our fight tonight," Echols said. "I thought we came out ready to play aggressive, and that's what you've got to do against a really good team like that."
Jackets rebound, stun Phoenix in OT
About halfway through the fourth quarter, all signs pointed toward a Phoenix sweep in the 53 Frenzy Hoops Edition. Sonoraville maintained an 11-point edge over the Yellow Jackets, and on the flip side, it appeared Calhoun had blown a first-half lead.
"I felt like every time we got momentum, (Sonoraville) would answer," Yellow Jackets head coach Vince Layson said. "."
However, the Jackets stormed back on a 13-1 run, taking a brief 59-58 advantage with 1:59 remaining on the clock.
"Basketball is a game of runs, no different than the run they went on to get up 16-9 after one quarter," Mashburn said. "."
Shortly thereafter, Sonoraville retook the lead with a basket from senior Blade Bryant, then junior Orry Darnell hit two free throws (on separate fouls) for a 62-59 edge.
Calhoun got the ball back with a chance to tie the game, and the stage was set for sophomore Peyton Law.
"Just shortly before, I looked at him on the bench and I put him in and said 'Hey, we need offense,' and he said 'I got you, coach,'" Layson said.
Law, with ice (possibly) in his veins, nailed a three-pointer with 5.9 seconds to play in the fourth. The Calhoun sideline erupted, and, ironically enough, it was Law's first field goal of the night.
"They were looking for me to get the ball," Calhoun senior Gage Maffetone said. "We were going to run a little ... pitch back to me. (Sonoraville) doubled teamed that, so had to look for my teammates and luckily we had Peyton Law step up, hit a deep three."
Moments later, on the inbound pass, Calhoun got a steal and Maffetone nearly hit the buzzer beater. The game was tied 62-62 at the end of regulation.
"We were just saying we could not foul, it was double bonus," Maffetone said. "We had to limit them to one shot, one shot only. Once they miss one, we've got to get it and go and get something rolling on offense."
Overtime featured the two teams trade baskets, not wanting to be the one to make a critical mistake. However, Sonoraville got into foul trouble. Calhoun senior Tonocito Martha and Maffetone hit two and three free throws, respectively, to seal the result.
"Well, honestly (I) missed the game-winner, so I had to come in clutch somehow," Maffetone said. "I wasn't going to let my team down twice in a row."
Maffetone led Calhoun with 20 points. Fellow senior Caleb Boone was second with 13.
"He understands that you're going to have good shooting nights; you're going to have bad shooting nights, but when you're on the bad side of things, how are you going to contribute, how are you going to be that offensive leader," Layson said on Maffetone. "He was able to handle the basketball, handle the pressure, get to the free throw line, and not only get there, he made them."
Maffetone said the team had been up since 5:30 a.m. and got in some practice that morning in the gymnasium back at Calhoun High School.
"We've just been working hard and hopefully this is a good start to us," Maffetone said. "We were a little rusty playing as a full team because our football players, they get here late because of football, but it all ended up working out in the end."
Both sidelines were passionate throughout, rivaling one another for vocal supremacy with chants of "Phoenix Nation" and "Jacket Nation" echoing throughout the compact venue.
"," Mashburn said. "."
"The players all know each other," Layson said. "They're friends outside of the basketball court lines and I think they take that personal. They want to go in there and they want to be the king of the county. It means something to win this rivalry."
"This is the best place to play," Maffetone said. "Honestly, it just comes with experience. If you ain't game ready and not scared to hear a little trash talk from the crowd, then this ain't the game for you. You've got to deal with a bunch of adversity and a bunch of trash talk to get through this."
The Yellow Jackets remain undefeated at 3-0 (at the time of this writing), while the Phoenix fall to 2-3. Both teams have a quick turnaround as Calhoun's home opener is Friday versus Murray County while Sonoraville travels to Ringgold.