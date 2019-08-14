After going 4-6 the previous two seasons, the Sonoraville Phoenix are striving for a winning record and a return to the state playoffs. Head coach Denver Pate enters another season at the helm of the program, and has much optimism based on what he has seen over the team’s offseason.
“Their strength has improved because that’s another year in the weight room,” Pate said. “I think, as far as the team chemistry and the team leadership have probably been the biggest gains that we’ve made this offseason.”
Pate said no one group in particular has stood out from the others, but mentioned the biggest gain he’s seen has been up front on the offensive line.
“It starts with those front five,” Pate said. “Just seeing those guys come together and play as one, that’s probably the biggest area of growth I’ve seen.”
Pate said Sonoraville can still improve in depth, and wants to see underclassmen step up into positions where depth is needed.
“Depth has been our Achilles Heel the last couple of years,” Pate said. “When we get an injury, the depth behind them hasn’t been great. So making sure ... we can rely on those backups to fill a void if one comes available.”
When talking about position battles, the one that comes up the most is that of quarterback. In Sonoraville’s case, Pate said a 2019 starter has yet to be named. The QB battle is between senior Blade Bryant and junior Brady Lackey.
“Both of them will be taking snaps on Friday, but one before it’s all over will take the majority of the snaps,” Pate said. “We do want someone to take the reins and the other one be able to spot play. We’re still in the process of ironing that out.”
In terms of a decision timeline, Pate said the preseason scrimmage against Gordon Central will see someone get the majority of the snaps.
“We definitely want to make sure we’re good for Model, but at the same time … we’re not going to go into it with three guys rolling against Gordon Central,” Pate said. “We’re going to treat it as close to possible as a regular season game as to what we would do at the quarterback position.”
Pate noted many of the players taking on leadership roles, stepping out of their comfort zones and holding people accountable. Pate said leadership, particularly from the senior class, is exciting him the most in regards to 2019.
“It’s more of them being selfless … instead of being selfish,” Pate said. “Just seeing some of these seniors step up and take that ownership and that leadership role has been key whether it’s been through weights, 7-on-7s … just those guys making sure that Sonoraville is as good as Sonoraville can be this year.”
Pate said those qualities have been on display since the Phoenix started their full practices late last month.
“We also stress tempo, whether it be in the weight room or on the practice field this offseason,” Pate said. “Seeing it come together in practice is rewarding. Seeing that they’re finally getting it as far as how a practice should be tempo and how it should be structured and getting the most out of the time that we’re out there on the grass. I think that’s been night and day difference than the past.”
Pate said for Sonoraville to return to the playoffs, it’s about staying healthy and playing together as one unit.
“They’re hungry. They’ve done everything they’ve been asked to do,” Pate said. “Over the course of this offseason and this summer, these guys are hungry and they’re focused on getting the job done.”
This year, Sonoraville will host the annual rivalry game versus Calhoun. The two Gordon County foes meet on Friday, September 13.
“Anytime you can play somebody in your county, it just brings a different type of excitement and a different type of electricity to the environment,” Pate said. “These kids have grown up with one another, whether you’re playing Calhoun or Gordon Central, playing (recreation) league, whatever sport.”
The Phoenix take the field for the first time on Aug. 16 in a home preseason scrimmage against the Gordon Central Warriors. Pate described the Friday night atmosphere as “electric.”
“The feel from the crowd, that’s what you want, the adrenaline rush and that’s why people coach,” Pate said. “It’s for the kids, the relationships that you’ve learned through other coaches previously, it’s an opportunity to get back on the field on a Friday night and feel that excitement that you once felt when you were in high school.”