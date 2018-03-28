Sonoraville finishes third in State AAA Literary

Recently, the Sonoraville High School Literary team traveled to Warner Robins for the GHSA AAA State Literary Competition. The team finished in third place, the highest a team has ever placed at the State Literary Competition for the school
The school’s trio, directed by Hannah Nelson and comprised of Madeline Fox, Savannah Hames, and Katlyn Sexton, concluded their senior season with a signature AAA State first place finish for the second year in a row. Nick Proctor was announced the AAA State Champion in Argumentative Essay and the AAA State runner-up in Domestic Extemporaneous Speaking.
These students have worked tremendously hard and have exhibited class and dignity throughout their time as members of the SHS Literary team. The future is looking bright as seasoned competitors move into their senior year and the younger contenders look to continue the traditions set by their predecessors.
Bremen finished in first place in AAA with Southeast Bullock taking second place. Appling County was fourth.