The Sonoraville Phoenix (1-1) took a series of punches in the first quarter as the visiting Darlington Tigers (3-0) scored 31 unanswered points, ultimately coming out on top, 38-28.
Despite the comeback falling short, Sonoraville fought back, scoring 20 unanswered points of their own.
“That’s like Halloween, like a nightmare,” said Sonoraville Coach Denver Pate of the first quarter. “I don’t know whether it was nerves or what, but we’ll go back and evaluate that. That was very uncharacteristic of us. What you can expect of us is what you saw in the other three quarters.”
That Sonoraville nightmare included a snap that sailed over the head of the Phoenix kicker and out of the back on the end zone, gifting Darlington a safety and a 2-0 lead before the Tigers offense had even taken the field.
Darlington scored quickly to bump the lead to 9-0. Then Sonoraville fumbled the ball on their second possession. Darlington took advantage of the short field and scored another TD to make it 16-0.
A Sonoraville punt proceeded a 61-yard touchdown pass from the Tigers, pushing the score to 23-0. Then another muffed snap on a Sonoraville punt attempt during the first play of the second quarter was recovered by Darlington and ran in for another score, extending their lead to 31-0.
Despite that frenzied first quarter, the Phoenix kept fighting.
About midway through the second quarter Sonoraville running back Blade Bryant broke off a 20-yard touchdown run. The Phoenix defense then recovered a fumble that led to quarterback Brady Lackey throwing a touchdown pass to Brant Bryant.
On their first possession of the second half, Lackey had a long run to put the Phoenix inside the red zone, setting up another TD run from Blade Bryant and making the score 31-20 after the Sonoraville extra point was blocked.
Darlington added another touchdown late after a Sonoraville fourth down conversion failed, giving the Tigers a short field. The Phoenix added another score late, after Lackey went 8-for-8 and throwing a touchdown to Ben Burns on the team’s final possession.
Pate said the game was a learning experience and that he’s proud of the team’s effort over the course of the game following that rough first quarter.
“These guys have a lot of fight in them,” Pate said. “They could have easily given up being down 31, but I thought they continued to fight all night.”