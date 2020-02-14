Sonoraville Phoenix soccer returns to the pitch, and a winning record is the 2020 focus. However, the Phoenix begin the decade with a new man at the helm of their program, Marcus Palazzolo.
Palazzolo is a familiar face in Gordon County. His wife, Jackie, coached girls soccer at Calhoun High School from 2003-09. Marcus assisted for a few years with her.
While Palazzolo takes over for Ken Walraven, he is also no stranger to Phoenix Nation. Palazzolo was an assistant during head coach Dan Melick's tenure, during which the Phoenix made their first appearance in the state playoffs.
In 2019, the Phoenix went 6-7 overall with a 6-4 Region 6-AAA mark for fifth place. Region 6-AAA is highly competitive, as region champion Coahulla Creek went all the way to the Class AAA state final.
Palazzolo said this year's squad did a good deal of conditioning through preseason practice.
"The boys in came in in shape," Palazzolo said. "(We've been) working on the basic structures, drills, discipline, structure on the field. That's been a good plus. Had a lot of strong boys that are ready to step up."
Palazzolo said he has six seniors on his 2020 roster, and Braden Camp is an experienced leader he'll have on the field this season. Camp is enrolled at both Sonoraville High School and Georgia Highlands College.
"He's going to be an impact player. I'm going to expect a lot from Braden," Palazzolo said. "He's already traveled across the southeast and the south with Georgia Highlands. (He) played at the collegiate level in the fall ... and understands the game really well."
Palazzolo said another emerging leader is Luis Gonzalez. Palazzolo noted Gonzalez's consistency and solid fundamentals.
"He's always on the up and always getting the team in the right place," Palazzolo said.
Palazzolo said senior Joe Flores has been battling an ankle injury and will likely be back on the field a few games into the season.
Senior Davis Kilpatrick played football under head coach Denver Pate during the fall, and Palazzolo noted his speed.
"He's got a good foot on the ball, so he can really manage the ball pretty well for being new to soccer," Palazzolo said.
Palazzolo added senior Raini Montalvo has a strong left-footed shot and senior Yorlin Piedrasanta's ball skills in the midfield will be valuable assets for the Phoenix in 2020.
Palazzolo said he's most looking forward to guiding the Phoenix back to a winning record, mentioning the talent and tenacity to do that is available.
"We're in a good region, so you've got to be a little bit better than good to come off with a winning season," Palazzolo said. "I think we have the talent for it."
Palazzolo said, scheme-wise, he enjoys a short field, where speed is consistent through his midfielders and defenders.
"Every player can be an offensive player," Palazzolo said. "Keep the pressure up and on the field, but you can only do that when you've got quality defenders who have speed. I think we've got the speed and the quality to do that on mid-defense and defensive players."
Palazzolo said a sizable aspect of his philosophy is mutual respect for the opposing team and coaches out on the pitch. He added these principles will define Phoenix Soccer in 2020.
"You win a game, then you are grateful you've won a game and played your best," Palazzolo said. "You've made a play or you've made a goal, you're grateful and you're humble that you've done that for the best for your team. (Opponents) are bringing their best and you respect their abilities, win or lose either case. You respect everything that's coming from the ref. Just make sure that's all in your head to play the best game."
Looking at Sonoraville's schedule, the Phoenix do not have a home match until Feb. 27 versus Northwest Whitfield. Palazzolo said this formatting was done intentionally.
"I want to make sure, when we're at home, we're playing our best," Palazzolo said. "(NW Whitfield's) going to being a great team."
Sonoraville will host Calhoun on March 19, which shapes up to be a tightly-contested game year after year.
"As long as we've ever played them in soccer, it has never really been ... one sided," Palazzolo said. "They've had a couple of state-run years, but that's a game that's going to be spirited, ... a lot of fun. I've known (Calhoun) Coach Matt Rice for 10 years now, so we talk regularly during the season (and) preseason."
So far this season, the Phoenix are 0-1 after falling to Pickens County 12-0 on Feb. 3.
Sonoraville's next game is Feb. 21 when the Phoenix open Region 6-AAA play against Haralson County.