The Phoenix are back on the diamond with state playoff aspirations on the mind.
Last year, Sonoraville barely missed out on the playoffs with a 12-14 overall record (7-9 Region 6-AAA), falling in five of their last seven games.
Entering his third year at the helm, head coach Daniel McArthur said he's pumped for the 2020 campaign to get started.
"This is probably the most excited I've been, maybe ever since I really started coaching," McArthur said. "I'm really close with this group. I think they believe in what we're trying to do here. I think it's going to be a fun year win, lose or draw."
When it comes to baseball, McArthur is incorporating the hashtag #AttitudeOverEverything, bringing the team under one, unifying banner.
"I think they trust me and trust what I'm trying to do and they believe in the same things, putting attitude and effort above everything," McArthur said. "We're not worried about wins and losses. We're going to figure out how to go out there everyday and give a great effort and let the scoreboard take care of itself."
McArthur says he is different from a lot of other coaches in that, to him, it is important to have a close relationship with your players.
"We're not afraid to use the 'love' word around here," McArthur said. "They know I care about them beyond just the field, and I think that's helped out a lot."
McArthur said expect to see a lot of familiar faces this year as only four seniors departed the program in 2019.
"Our junior group is pretty big," McArthur said. "Sophomores that are going to contribute, juniors that were contributing last year. You've got that group of seniors."
According to McArthur, the Phoenix will be getting back Trent Walker, who has been rebounding from an ACL tear suffered early last year. McArthur said Walker likely would have been Sonoraville's No. 1 starting pitcher.
"(He's) been swinging it (and) hasn't had any pain," McArthur said. "He seems pleased with everything. The biggest thing was getting the arm ready just because you can't do a lot with a torn ACL. We're excited to have him back, for sure. He'll be able to DH, play first and pitch so he can take on multiple rolls."
Sonoraville took fifth place in Region 6-AAA last year. The region shapes up to be extremely competitive yet again. The Phoenix open 2020 region play with Murray County on March 10.
"We had one or two last year where you're sitting there and you go kind of lay an egg when you shouldn't have laid an egg," McArthur said. "That can't happen if we're going to get in in a region that's this tough. The biggest thing, though, is we're talking a lot about our expectations. It's not, we don't want to get. We're going to expect to get in."
McArthur said the Phoenix's attention needs to focus in specifically on themselves and the work they need to do to cross the threshold into the postseason.
"We're really focused on what we're going to do because we feel we've got a good, core group," McArthur said. "Just showing up every day and getting after it. We love to use the word 'grit' around here. We're excited."
McArthur said from his first season as head coach to last season, he transformed from a dictator into more of a player's coach.
"I'm going to keep that rolling this year, but really make sure we prioritize things that are important to us," McArthur said. "Not letting things go, discipline issues, attitude and focusing on character. Sometimes I feel like last year I talked about it and then I got away from it a little bit."
McArthur said the biggest improvements he's looking for are focus from a non-baseball perspective, and from a baseball-perspective the pitching staff.
"Being able to command the strike zone and things like that is something we spend a lot of time talking to them about and understanding their role as a pitcher," McArthur said. "Our roster wasn't necessarily young, ... but it was a bunch of guys that maybe didn't have a ton of varsity experience, so I think at the plate, we're going to see a lot of growth."
Sonoraville's 2020 season was scheduled to start on Feb. 11 in a doubleheader matchup against Dalton, but due to heavy rain and localized flooding, the contests were moved to Saturday, Feb. 15, at 2 p.m. Those games will be played in Dalton.
McArthur said one of his squad's prime, non-region games will be against the Hurricanes of Cartersville High School.
"If you can go compete with them, then you know you can go compete with anybody," McArthur said.
Relentless is the word McArthur used to describe the definition of Sonoraville Phoenix Baseball in 2020.
"I think we've got a group that's really going to push and not let the circumstances dictate our behavior," McArthur said. "We've had games where we'll come back and then we'll lose late. We need to be able to come back and finish. Finding a way to finish games and just being relentless all through the year."