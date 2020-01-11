Calhoun, GA (30701)

Today

Cloudy skies this morning followed by strong thunderstorms during the afternoon. Damaging winds with some storms. High 71F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Becoming partly cloudy after some evening rain. Low 47F. WSW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 80%.