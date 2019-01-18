I try early each year to remind clients about the opportunity to soil sample through the University of Georgia Soil Test Lab.
Most of the publications we provide about growing grass, plants or trees for example will give you general fertilizing or liming recommendations, but a properly taken soil sampling procedure will give you more accurate recommendations based on the soil you are working with for the activity.
In addition, when you bring in a sample for analysis we can code that sample for the activity you will be doing, from growing a fescue lawn to having a home vegetable garden for example.
The lab will check the pH and the nutrient status of that soil and then will give recommendations on what should be added to develop or maintain the productivity of that soil. I will also add that we have soil probes that can be checked out by clients to help in taking samples that will then be mixed and placed in the official soil sample bags and then shipped by us to the lab in Athens.
Each sample shipped to the lab is $9 and when you base this on the information and recommendations you are provided, it is a very good deal.
I will be sharing information today based on a UGA pamphlet by Leticia Sonon and David Kissel with the UGA Ag and Environmental Services Laboratories.
For starters, soils can be sampled any time during the year. We do suggest to allow time for the analysis and also for the fertilizer and lime application that can follow. When we ship samples to the UGA Lab, results will normally return in five to six working days.
Keep in mind that lime is a substance that will react to soil slowly. Lime is used to increase soil pH. In our area, soil pH has a tendency to be lower or more acidic in much of our ground. Since lime reacts slowly, we suggest if recommended, to add the lime two to three months before planting.
Fall may be considered a better time to sample for many because ground is normally dry and easier to sample. I will add that once medium or high fertility levels are established, our info states that lawn and ornamental areas need to be sampled every two to three years. We do suggest to sample vegetable gardens every 1 to 2 years.
When taking samples a few tips I would say are important is to make sure the samples are taken randomly and also to make sure you are sampling at the correct depth for the activity. Another tip is to make sure you have the correct tools and follow the right procedure.
For random sample collection, you should follow the zigzag approach across the area and randomly stop eight to 10 times in order to collect each of the samples. If sampling for trees and shrubs, take soil samples from six to eight spots around the drip-line of the plants. Do not forget about the proper sampling depth that will be determined by what you are growing in that spot.
For lawns and pastures, you will sample to depth of 4 inches. For gardens, ornamentals, mixed fruit trees and wildlife plots, sample to a depth of 6 inches. You may want to contact the office if you are planning on sampling large tracts of land such as a pasture on how many acres a sampling procedure can cover.
If you choose to not come in and pick up a soil probe, you can use a trowel, shovel or spade for example to take samples. You need clean tools and containers to avoid sample contamination. Stay away from tools or containers that have been used for fertilizer or lime.
When you take a sample, clear the ground surface of grass, thatch or mulch, according to our information. If you are using a trowel for example, push the tool to the desired depth in the ground. Push the handle forward, with the spade still in the ground to make a wide opening. Then, cut a slice from the side of the opening that is uniform thickness that is 1⁄4 inch thick and 2 inches wide that extends from the top of the soil surface down to the depth of the cut.
When you collect that sample, put it in the container and then move to the next spot in the random sampling process. The container should be a plastic container. Metal containers may contaminate the samples. When you collect all of the samples for this procedure, you will need to mix the samples together. We will need one point of the mixed sample to transfer to the official soil sample bag.
If you choose, you can stop by the office and get bags prior to sampling. The sample bag will have the directions on how to collect samples printed on the bag also. With the wet weather, you will need to air dry the sample overnight before bringing by the office. Dry the sample on a flat surface on clean white paper prior to dropping off at the office.
I will add that you may want to bring us a little extra soil from the collected samples just to make sure we have enough for the bag. Better to have too much soil than not enough for testing.
For more information, contact UGA Extension-Gordon County at 706-629-8685 or email Extension Agent Greg Bowman at gbowman@uga.edu.