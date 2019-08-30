In varsity softball action Thursday, the Calhoun Lady Jackets and the Sonoraville Lady Phoenix each recorded big regional wins.
Calhoun
The Lady Jackets defeated North Murray by the score of 10-1 in five innings.
"We were ready to play today, I felt it prior to the game," Lady Jackets head coach Diane Smith said. "I knew we were going to win today. I didn't know we were going to win this big but the girls ... hit the ball well, played good defense, so I was just pleased with their performance."
Sophomore Espee Reyes hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the first inning, and Calhoun would hold a 6-0 edge after one inning.
Junior Lyndi Rae Davis and sophomore Molly Banks would blast back-to-back home runs in the bottom of the second inning. Davis' was a three-run HR, while Banks recorded a solo shot in the home victory.
Calhoun junior pitcher Maggie McBrayer tossed a four-hitter on the mound in a complete-game performance, surrendering only one unearned run with three strikeouts.
Smith said Coach Banks is continuing to improve after being hit with a softball during warmups of Monday's conclusion to the Calhoun-Sonoraville non-region meeting.
Sonoraville
The Sonoraville Lady Phoenix took care of business on the road as they defeated Murray County 11-5.
Sophomore Grace Crocker led the way at the plate for Sonoraville, going 3-4 and scoring two runs.
Senior Sandra Beth Pritchett notched a 2-3 day, collecting a double and four RBIs.
Senior Payton Townsend hit a solo home run in the effort. Altogether, the Lady Phoenix garnered 10 hits in the road victory.
Gordon Central
The Gordon Central Lady Warriors were shut out by Armuchee, 17-0, in four innings at Gordon Central High School.
"You have to put it behind you because you have another day to play," Lady Warriors head coach Sara Broom said. "You've got to come back tomorrow, you've got to fix what you did, and you've got to work on it. Just hope that they see the talent that they have and work from there."
Already holding an 8-0 advantage, Armuchee recorded a nine-run fourth inning, bringing the contest to an early conclusion.
"We're all kind of scratching our head on this one," Broom said. "Got to do a lot of soul searching, that's for sure."
Up Next:
The Calhoun Lady Jackets travel to Rockmart High School on Wednesday, Sept. 4 at 6:30 p.m., then return to Calhoun High School for a region battle with Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe on Thursday, Sept. 5 at 5:30 p.m.
The Sonoraville Lady Phoenix return home for a region bout with Ringgold on Wednesday, Sept. 4 at 5:00 p.m., then host Haralson County on Thursday, Sept. 5 at 5:30 p.m.
The Gordon Central Lady Warriors return to action on Wednesday, Sept. 4 when they battle Chattooga at Gordon Central High School. First pitch is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.