In another battle of two softball giants, Calhoun (16-10, 7-1 region) emerged victorious over the Sonoraville Lady Phoenix (11-9, 5-3 region) 2-1 on Tuesday at Calhoun High School.
Senior Erin Barnes delivered the game-winning swing in the bottom of the third inning, launching a solo shot over the center field wall. The homer extended Calhoun's lead to 2-0.
Sonoraville responded in the top of the fifth, as junior Kinsley Long led off with a line drive that just made it over the left field wall, cutting the Calhoun advantage to 2-1.
However, a 5-3-6 (that's third base to first to shortstop) double play ended any further Lady Phoenix threat in the fifth frame.
The only other run of the game came in the bottom of the first inning, when sophomore Molly Banks hit an RBI single, scoring Barnes from third base.
Pitching stars for both squads
Both pitchers delivered stellar performances, as the crowd was treated to another tight-knit game between the two school's softball programs.
Sonoraville sophomore Taylor Long pitched six innings, allowing just one earned run, five hits and striking out nine batters.
Calhoun junior pitcher Maggie McBrayer journeyed the entire distance, surrendering one earned run on four hits while striking out two.
The victory propels the Lady Jackets' record to 16-10, including 7-1 in the region. The loss
Up next
The Calhoun Lady Jackets are off until Tuesday, Oct. 1, when they travel to Ringgold High School for the region championship series against the Ringgold Lady Tigers (8-0). In the best-of-three series, Calhoun and Ringgold will play a doubleheader starting at 4:30 p.m. An if-necessary game three will take place Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at Ringgold High School.
The Sonoraville Lady Phoenix next take the field on Saturday at 1 p.m. at the Calhoun Recreation Fields. The Lady Phoenix's opponent has yet to be determined.