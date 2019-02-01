Nearly 40,000 households in Northwest Georgia, with 4,500 in Gordon County alone, rely on the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. Which is exactly why the recent federal government 35-day shutdown — the longest one in U.S. history — directly impacted food stamp recipients.
Yet though the shutdown could have negatively impacted SNAP reliant-households, it actually provided advancement in their benefits. Families eligible for SNAP received their February allocation in the middle of January, said Georgia’s Division of Family and Children Services spokesman Walter Jones.
In order to make sure families received the food they needed during the federal government shutdown, DFCS released February allotments of food stamp benefits early to eligible Georgia residents.
The United States Department of Agriculture released a statement on Jan. 8 saying they were working to load benefits onto recipients’ electronic benefits transfer (EBT) cards by Jan. 20. And Jones said some households that applied or reapplied for the service near the middle of January might have not yet received their February benefits, but once their application is screened and approved, they will receive those benefits.
Looking forward, Jones said March benefits will be operating as normal unless the division receives specific instructions, specifically with a future shutdown looming for Feb. 15.
When President Trump opened the government back up on Jan. 25, he did so with a condition — the federal government would open for a period of three weeks. However, if no border security negotiation between parties could be reached at the end of the three-week period, there would either be another shutdown on Feb. 15 or the president would use his emergency powers to build a wall on the southern border.
Yet until that date arrives, Jones said DFCS and SNAP would be working under normal conditions. Approximately 1.6 million Georgians rely on SNAP assistance to feed their families and benefits are generally released over a 19-day cycle between the fifth day and 23rd day of each month, according to the DFCS website.
Jones said potential issues might arise with families managing their benefits to last until March, and DFCS is advising recipients on how to stretch out their money to last longer.
“SNAP was never meant to be a full food budget for the families receiving the benefits,” Jones said. “So families or individuals will often go to food banks or shelters to supplement their SNAP budgets.”
Primarily as a result of advanced benefits, Gordon County food banks and pantries, including the Voluntary Action Center, have seen a difference in the number of their guests during the shutdown.
“Our guest numbers have been low in the kitchen and at the pantry,” VAC Executive Director Stacy Long said.
While SNAP recipients cannot use their benefits at the VAC, she has seen lower numbers in people coming in to request food and fewer individuals have been eating in the VAC kitchen during mealtimes. Long thinks the reason behind this is households are using up their SNAP benefits they received in advance for February, and haven’t been spreading them out to last until March.
“I’m more concerned with February than January. I think (SNAP recipients) will be out before the end of February,” Long said.
Similar to Jones, Long recommends families reliant on SNAP to utilize the local food resources, including the VAC bank, Blewer Food Bank and the Seventh Day Adventist Food Bank, which she said are the three largest food banks in Gordon County.
There are 10,000 individuals in Gordon County alone who rely on SNAP benefits to supply their nutritional needs. For more information on the food services provided in the surrounding areas, call the Voluntary Action Center at 706-629-7283 or visit Family Connection of Gordon County’s website at gordon.gafcp.org.