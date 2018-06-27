Smith and Sanchez recognized with Gordon Hospital’s SonShine Award

(Calhoun, Ga.) — Jason Smith, FNP-C, and Cynthia Sanchez, PCT, have been named Gordon Hospital’s latest SonShine Award recipients. This award was established by Gordon Hospital in 2017 to honor the hard work and dedication of its employees. Quarterly awards provide opportunities for employees, patients, and visitors to recognize and reward employees and teams for exceptional accomplishments and demonstrated behaviors that are aligned to the mission, vision, and values of Gordon Hospital.
The name SonShine was developed by Gordon Hospital employees. The recipients of the SonShine award “shine” for the “Son” of God through their warm and comforting care they provide to patients and their fellow employees.
Jason and Cynthia, who both work in Gordon Hospital’s emergency department, received a nomination from their co-worker after the two worked together to help a family in need. A 13-year-old boy had knocked out his tooth and was taken to the ER by his family. There wasn’t a local dentist that could help, so Jason called several dental offices to find a doctor that could help the young boy immediately. He was able to find a dentist that could help, but their office was in Dalton, and the family didn’t have a way to get there. Cynthia paid for a taxi to take the family to the dental office. The mother later returned to the ER to pay her back and tell them that the tooth was saved. Both Jason and Cynthia worked together to put the patient and their family first.
Patients, visitors, nurses, physicians, and other employees may nominate a deserving Gordon Hospital employee for the SonShine Award. If you would like to nominate an employee, visit www.gordonhospital.com to download a nomination form, or call 706.602.7800 ext. 2258.
