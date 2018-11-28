Communities across the country have been slowly getting more involved with the post-Black Friday shopping celebration known as Small Business Saturday. This nationwide day was created in 2010 by American Express in order to encourage local shopping and support small business owners, and has only grown more popular in the years following.
According to data from the 2018 Small Business Saturday Consumer Insights Survey from American Express and the National Federation of Independent Business, U.S. shoppers who reported they shopped at local independently owned stores the Saturday after Thanksgiving this year spent an estimated $17.8 billion. The survey also says spending for local businesses on this day has reached $103 billion over the past nine years.
Calhoun was one of many communities that celebrated Small Business Saturday this weekend. Similar to the Christmas Open House, this shopping holiday filled the streets downtown with customers eager to find the perfect gift. But this particular Saturday’s business meant more to local shop owners than it normally did.
Pam Mills, the owner of Pintage Antique Market, said small businesses are what keep Calhoun and Gordon County thriving. She said without small businesses, there would be no small towns.
“(Small Business Saturday) is a good way to encourage people to shop local and not go out of town to shop,” Mills said. “It just means a lot more if you can go into a store where they know your name, instead of going into a big store where there’s no relationship.”
Mills is thankful for the many relationships she’s been able to grow over the years she’s owned Pintage.
Another local shop owner, Miranda Bentley of Cotton and Twine, goes so far as to close her store on Black Friday and open on Small Business Saturday in order to strongly encourage local shopping.
“I feel like Small Business Saturday is much more of a community type of thing, where people support local businesses,” Bentley said. She opened shop with her sister and mother around seven years ago, before she even graduated from college. “I’ve always been closed on Black Friday. Just like Chick-fil-A does Sundays, I do Black Friday.”
Over the past years as owner, Bentley has seen the Calhoun community begin to develop into “one big family,” specifically identifying the growing camaraderie of local business owners and staff. Coincidentally, the first year Cotton and Twine was open for the Christmas season was one of the first years of Small Business Saturday was in effect, which only enforced the yearly holiday for Bentley.
“I think it’s a big deal to give back to the community,” Bentley said, “and to have a more personal experience instead of going to a big box retailer.”
Bentley said her employees appreciate having Black Friday off, and her entire staff is very supportive of buying from local vendors and retailers as much as possible.
Though the Rusty Zipper, 112 Court St., does have a sister store in Rome, floor manager Jessica Tucker considers it another one of Calhoun’s small local stores, and one that benefits from the relationships made with local shoppers.
“I think for Calhoun it seems hard sometimes for businesses when we don’t have the biggest downtown like Rome or Cartersville,” Tucker said. “But it’s really good for all the small businesses to support each other.”
Over the past few weeks, Tucker has seen success from events like the Christmas Open House and Black Friday, and thinks supporting the local community is extremely significant.
“To support local businesses is to support a dream, it really is,” Tucker said.
Like Mills, Bentley and Tucker all said, small businesses make a small town successful, and they make a difference in the lives of local store owners. Each of them encouraged locals to get out and into their local shops to support their business-owning friends, neighbors and families.
Small Business Saturday tote bags were given to local stores from the Chamber of Commerce, who promoted the event in Gordon County. In addition to Black Friday and Small Business Saturday, other holidays during the week following Thanksgiving include Cyber Monday and Giving Tuesday.