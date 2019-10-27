The pilot of a small airplane was able to safely make an emergency landing on Interstate 75 near exit 310 on Sunday just after noon.
Gordon County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Robert Paris there were no injuries and that no property was damaged as the plane landed in the northbound lane of I-75 near Union Grove Road.
Gordon deputies and Georgia State Patrol troopers were dispatched to the scene, and the Federal Aviation Administration is handling the investigation.
The following message was provided by Paris.
12:10pm today deputies were dispatched to I-75 Northbound Exit 310 off ramp in response to an (small/private) aircraft making an emergency landing. There were no injuries to anyone on board, and no damage to property. Troopers from GSP Post 43 responded as well. The FAA is in charge of the investigation and the aircraft will be moved as quickly as possible.