Fans of Lynyrd Skynyrd are in for a treat this weekend.
Atlanta-based tribute band SkynFolks is set to perform at Calhoun’s GEM Theatre this Friday starting at 7:30 p.m. Brought together by luck, fate, devotion and drive, the 7-member group has promised a “totally authentic” show with no improvisation allowed. Every piece of music will be performed exactly as it was recorded originally.
Guitarist Ricky McCoy said the music performed during Friday night’s show will be drawn from the first five original studio albums released by Lynyrd Skynyrd from 1973-1977. The set list will include “Freebird,” “Gimme Three Steps,” “Call Me The Breeze,” “Saturday Night Special,” “Statesboro Blues,” “Sweet Home Alabama” and “What’s Your Name,” among many others.
The members of SkynFolks are seasoned musicians who have played with national acts such as Leon Russell, the Allman Brothers Band, KISS, and Collective Soul. Deciding to come together as a tribute band was an altogether different experience and, according to McCoy, the group knew they needed to do raise the bar for themselves and the fans if they wanted to be successful. They did this by vowing to perform each piece of music “exactly” as it should be played.
That plan seems to have worked. In the last two years, SkynFolks has played in venues of all sizes, including festivals, theaters, clubs, concert halls and private parties. These performances have helped the band build a rapidly-growing, enthusiastic fan base, many of whom follow their performances to venues across the Southeast.
Tickets for Friday nights show are available online at www.calhoungemtheatre.org with prices starting at $30.