More than a dozen roads around Gordon County remained closed Thursday evening due to flooding as much of Northwest Georgia remained under a hazardous weather outlook advisory from the National Weather Services in Peachtree City.
The good news is that outlook was predicted to be lifted as the weekend approached.
According to the NWS, continued runoff from recent rainfall is contributing to ongoing river flooding across the area, with several rivers, creeks and streams near or in flood stage. Strong thunderstorms remained possible across portions of east and central Georgia through the remainder of Thursday.
However, beginning Friday through Tuesday, the area is not expected to see any more rain or storms until Tuesday, and even those systems are expected to be isolated.
Flooding remains a concern though.
The Gordon County Emergency Management Agency reported Thursday evening that the following roads remained close because of high water: Cook Road, River Bend Road from Thomas Bluff Road to Cutoff Road, Sam Hunt Road, McDaniel Station Road, Water Tank Road, Beamer Bottom Road, Langford Road, Beamer Circle Road, Thomas Bluff Road, Miller Ferry Road, Mauldin Road S.E. and Reeves Station Road.
The agency urged residents in a Facebook post to call 911 to report any additional flooded roads.
The National Weather Service issued flood warnings for the Oostanaula River near Resaca and Calhoun on Thursday. According to the NWS, the Oostanaula had risen to 26.1 feet near Rome by Thursday afternoon, just more than a foot over the 25 feet flood stage. The agency said it expected the river to continue to rise until after midnight Friday and not fall below flood stage until Saturday afternoon.
The NWS is predicting a only slight chance of rain Saturday night, Sunday and Monday, but isolated showers are likely on Tuesday.