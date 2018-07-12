Six high school students attend Senior Camp at Rock Eagle

Senior Camp, held July 2-6, 2018, is offered to high school-aged 4-H’ers and its activities promote a greater understanding of leadership and the development of leadership skills. Campers meet other 4-H’ers from across this state and develop greater relationships through the residential camping experience. Gordon County 4-H’ers attending the camp were Brandon Bagley, Olivia Forrest, Michael Jordan, Holli Kile, Savannah Lowery, and Noah Marchman.
Monday, July 2 started with a bang with an “All-American Picnic” to kick off the Celebration of July 4th week, with campers wearing their favorite red, white, and blue outfits. Music, fun and familiar games, the Senior Camp Cornhole Championships, and chill time to reconnect with friends preceded a fireworks display. Campers also had a chance to choose their activities for the week. After breakfast on Tuesday and Wednesday, campers divided into activity groups for morning and afternoon events and then had free/swim time until dinner. Following dinner, campers took part in the Senior Sports Spectacular Tournament along with more pool, game, and dance time both nights. On Thursday, the campers traveled to Athens to visit of the University of Georgia, touring the campus and participating in on-campus classes and eating in the UGA dining hall for lunch. After lunch, the campers got to shop in the UGA bookstore and then headed to Funopolis for the afternoon. Evening activities for Thursday included a final dance and a campfire with s’mores. The camp ended Friday morning with a slideshow presentation from the week before campers returned home. For more information about camping opportunities, please contact the Gordon County Extension/4-H office at 706-629-8685.