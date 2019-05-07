Sister Hazel will be coming to Calhoun as a part of their tour promoting their new EP, “Fire,” which was released as a part of a compilation series they’re working on called “Elements.”
The band, originated in 1993 in Gainesville, Florida, has released radio hits such as “All for You” and “Here With You,” and has earned countless awards for their music. Classifying their style as southern rock, band member Andrew Copeland said Sister Hazel has developed their own style of music and has lasted through many challenges.
“We met in college and we’ve been a band for 27 years now,” Copeland said. “One of our major accomplishments is that we managed to hold together. A lot of bands we came up with imploded along the line.”
Copeland also said the first million records Sister Hazel sold was also a milestone for the band. Made up of five members with distinct musical interests, Copeland said these college friends have combined their influences in a way that works well.
When he was young, Copeland was interested in groups like ACDC, Van Halen and Rush, and as he grew older he learned to appreciate the Eagles, James Taylor and The Police.
“The biggest thing was figuring a way to maintain a career with the way the industry has changed,” Copeland said. “Everything has changed so much at this point.”
Staying a band over the past almost three decades is one of Sister Hazel’s main successes, apart from each of the five members creating full-time careers within the music industry.
The band’s music has been featured in such movies and soundtracks as “The Wedding Planner,” “Back to the Minors,” “Clay Pigeons,” “Bedazzled” and “10 Things I Hate About You.”
Sister Hazel will be performing at the GEM Theatre on May 16 at 7:30 p.m. and tickets start at $35, with VIP tickets available for sale. For more information, visit calhoungemtheatre.org.