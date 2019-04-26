Daniel Simpson has been promoted to assistant vice president of commercial lending and branch manager for Greater Community Bank.
Simpson joined the Bank in 2011 as a Loan Assistant and was promoted to Lending Officer in 2014. He has continuously demonstrated a commitment to excellence in his work.
“Daniel is a tremendous asset for the Calhoun Office. His leadership will be instrumental in the continued growth of our Bank,” said David J. Lance, president and CEO. “We are extremely happy to award him with this well-deserved promotion.”
Simpson graduated from Jacksonville State University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in finance. He is currently enrolled in Georgia Banking School at the University of Georgia, a three-year program designed to prepare bank managers to effectively and profitably serve their hometowns.
“It is an honor to work with an unbeatable team of bankers, committed to the success of our customers. I am grateful for the opportunities Greater Community Bank has afforded me,” Simpson said.
Actively involved in the community, Simpson has served on the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce Young Professionals, as past president for the Calhoun Kiwanis Club, and is a charter member of the Sarah Williams Youth Foundation, a recently formed organization designed to support the youth of Gordon County. A native of Armuchee, he currently lives in Gordon County with his wife, Hannah. He enjoys golfing in his spare time.