While we may be in the middle of February, Gordon County 4-H is beginning summer camp sign-up next week.
Gordon County can only take a limited number of youth to camp, so get your application in soon and join us this summer! Spaces will be filled on a first‐come, first‐served basis starting Feb. 15.
Payment of camp can be divided into as many payments as you need; however, a deposit of $100 must be submitted with this application to reserve your spot for camp.
For questions call our office at 706‐629‐8685. Financial assistance is available on a limited basis, contact our office for an application. Applications for financial assistance are due March 1 for full consideration.
Grades 4-6
Cloverleaf Camp – students in grades 4-6 can join Gordon County 4-H for a week of camp June 17-21 at Rock Eagle 4‐H Center in Eatonton.
We will dance, slide down the water slide and make lots of new friends! Each 4‐H’er stays busy throughout the week with classes which may include wildlife, canoeing, archery, entomology, conservation, forestry, lake ecology, herpetology, healthy living and many more. There are stories of native lore, nature hikes and crafts.
At night, there are variety shows, campfires, and on Thursday night ... the Pageant Games. Youth will have the chance to experience the thrill of a native legend as the pageant unfolds in full color with the warm glow of firelight dancing on the trees and lake.
Gordon County campers will be chaperoned by Gordon County 4‐H staff members, screened adult volunteers and trained 4‐H teen leaders. Once at camp, there will also be the Rock Eagle 4‐H camp counselors, other county 4‐H staff and state 4‐H staff. The Counselors are certified lifeguards and certified in CPR. There is also a registered nurse on‐site at all times.
Rock Eagle 4‐H Center is the largest 4‐H camp in the United States. Rock Eagle is nearly 1,500 acres of forested land, including a 110-acre lake. The camp can house up to 1,000 campers and adults. In each cabin, there are adult sleeping quarters. There are no co-ed cabins; girls, along with female chaperones, will be housed in separate cabins from boys with their male chaperones. Each child will have their own bed. Everyone will be served three meals each day. The dining hall, auditorium, pavilions, and meeting areas are all centrally located.
The cost of the camp is $325.00, and includes lodging, meals, transportation, insurance and a Gordon County 4‐H camp T‐shirt.
Grades 7-8
Junior Camp – Junior Camp at Fortson 4-H Center will be June 10-14, with fun for everyone, both on the campgrounds and off center as 4-H’ers travel to many great attractions.
Junior Camp at Camp Jekyll offers a variety of activities including a two and a half hour boat tour of the waters behind Jekyll Island, the Brunswick River and St. Simons Sound, along with a visit to check out Georgia's only sea turtle rehabilitation, research and education center. There will be a special pirate-themed party Thursday night, competition between the color crews to win the Captain’s Bell, bike tour of the island and time on the beach. The cost is $450 and includes charter bus transportation to and from Jekyll Island.
Marine Resources Camp during the weeks of July 8-12 or July 15-19 offers a more in-depth look at coastal Georgia’s ecosystems, including its beaches, marshes and maritime forests at Burton 4-H Center on Tybee Island.
Special experiences and classes include crabs and critters, sea turtle program, marsh trawl, fishing, Tybee time and shark dissection. The cost is $335, and transportation to and from camp is on your own.
Wilderness Challenge Camp is a week during the summer created for campers committed to enjoying some real adventure at Wahsega 4-H Center in Dahlonga the week of July 1-5.
Some of the activities included in this year's Wilderness Challenge Camp are white water rafting on Tennessee’s Ocoee River, outdoor survival classes at Wahsega especially developed for Wilderness Challenge Camp, and night recreation with dancing and outdoor sports. The cost is $380, and transportation to and from camp is on your own.
Grades 9-12
Senior Camp – High school students will attend summer camp at Rock Eagle 4-H Center during the week of May 27-31. Activities include a trip to the University of Georgia, the Funopolis Fun Center, fun classes and activities at camp, and a little competition between the Cherokee, Shawnee and Muskogee tribes. The cost is $360.
Senior EXTREME Camp – Offered June 10-14 at Rock Eagle 4-H Center Pioneer Camp, Senior Extreme Camp will include: tree climbing, shooting shotguns and fishing at Charlie Elliot Wildlife Center, zipping six zip lines, canoes, archery, low ropes, herpetology, astronomy/star gazing, and the annual Gilligan’s Island competition!
You’ll night hike the trails at Rock Eagle visiting the Scott Place and cemetery, watch a movie outdoors, run milk with the counselors, attend the Counselor Variety Show, participate in the Rock Eagle Pageant and more! You’ll also cook meals on the grill and spend the night outdoors in tents or Enos at Pioneer Camp at Rock Eagle.
If you are an outdoors person who likes shooting, fishing, climbing, camping and roughing it, then Senior Extreme Camp is for you! The cost is $360, with an optional whitewater water rafting trip of the Ocoee River for an additional $75.
4-H calendar
Sunday
Shotgun team practice at 2 p.m.
Monday
Archery team safety meeting for outdoor season at 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday
First poultry judging team practice begins at 4:30 p.m.
Friday
Summer camp sign-up begins at 8 a.m.
In-school programming schedule
Monday
Sonoraville Elementary – fourth grade
Tuesday
Belwood Elementary – fourth grade
Wednesday
Fairmount Elementary – fourth grade
Max V. Tolbert Elementary – fourth grade
Thursday
Ashworth Middle
Red Bud Elementary – fourth grade
Red Bud Elementary – fifth grade
Friday
W.L. Swain Elementary – fourth grade