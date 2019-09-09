Gordon Central High School senior Sierra Cheyenne Scott was crowned homecoming queen during the school's halftime ceremony on Friday night.
Scott, the daughter of Maria and James Scott, has been a member of the Performing Arts Alliance, Warrior Academy, Tri-M, Tonal Combustion and the National Society of High School Scholars. She is currently the president of the International Thespian Society, vice president of the National Honor Society, and is a state champion in the Literary Girls Trio.
Scott has been a member of HOSA and the Chick-fil-A Leader Academy, and was a member of the varsity football cheerleading squad her freshman and sophomore years. She currently serves as the Class of 2020's Distinguished Young Woman of Gordon County, where she has already earned more than $1,000 in scholarships and advanced to the state level.
Scott plans to attend the University of Georgia to pursue a major in business and a minor in theater.