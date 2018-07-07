SHS’s FCCLA receives Gold at Nationals

Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) is a national Career and Technical Student Organization that provides personal growth, leadership development and career preparation opportunities for students in Family and Consumer Sciences education.FCCLA’s National Leadership Conference took place June 28 - July 2, 2018 in Atlanta. FCCLA members from across the country gathered in Atlanta to network with fellow members, attend FCCLA program workshops and leadership sessions, and to take part in Competitive Events.
Sonoraville High School students and FCCLA members Payton Baker, Ariana Jaramillo and Georgina Trenti competed in the STAR Event, Chapter Service Project Portfolio. They presented FCCLA’s Community Book Drive to a panel of judges. After receiving gold medals at region and state competitions earlier this year, they were named national gold medalists.
“These ladies’ leadership, professionalism and presentation skills have allowed them to be recognized among our nation’s top competitors,” said Lori Lynn Key, SHS’s FCCLA adviser. “I am so proud of them for stepping out of their comfort zones and setting a higher standard for other FCCLA members.”
SHS’s FCCLA would like to thank everyone who donated books for Pre-K students this year, and the Phoenix Nation would also like to congratulate Payton, Ariana and Georgina on their national recognition.