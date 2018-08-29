Shotgun Tournament to Kick Off the New Year – Open to the Public

Like busting clays and winning prizes? The public is invited to come take part in the Gordon County 4-H Shotgun Tournament to be held on Saturday, September 8 beginning at 10 a.m. at the Gordon County Extension Office at 1282 Highway 53 Spur SW. The event is a fundraiser and an opportunity for youth interested in joining the shotgun team to meet the coaches and shoot in a competition-style format.
The competition will be in the modified trap format used at 4-H competitions. The target thrower is a true wobble trap that oscillates left to right and changes elevation. The thrower is hidden from the competitor by a partition. Each competitor will have two practice shots and 25 scoring shots. Teams are made up of 4-5 members and only the top 4 scores count on the team, for a perfect score of 100.
The entry fee is $100 for 4-5 member teams or $25 for individuals. For the purposes of the fundraiser, competitors can choose to reshoot to get a higher score for an additional $25. The top two teams will receive trophies.
The funds raised will go to support the Gordon County 4-H Shotgun Team, which is open to all 7th-12th grade students in Gordon County and Calhoun, including homeschooled students. Safety and the responsible use of firearms is a primary goal. The cost to join the shotgun team is $50 and youth must supply their own shotgun and the shotgun shells they use in practice and competition. Otherwise, everything else is provided by team funds, including all practice targets, match registration fees, county equipment, team shirts, and insurance. For the first time this year, youth will have the chance to compete in trap, skeet, and sporting clays tournaments in addition to the modified trap competitions. The team will participate in the Scholastic Clay Target Program, giving them multiple opportunities for competition against other teams in addition to the district and statewide 4-H events. The shotgun team will have its first meeting, a mandatory safety meeting, on Monday, January 28 at 6:00 p.m. Team information, schedule, and safety guidelines will be reviewed at that meeting. Each 4-H’er on the shotgun team must have taken a Georgia Hunter Education course and present a copy of their hunter safety card as proof of their course completion. This team is coached by adult volunteer leaders Edward Chance, Jeremy Collis, Caleb Griner, Jonathan Pressley, Douglas Ralston, and Darren Sexton. Adults wanting to assist with coaching the team can complete the volunteer screening and training process through Gordon County 4-H.
For more information, please contact the Gordon County Extension/4-H Office at 706-629-8685.